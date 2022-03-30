Top Takeaways from Giannis, Bucks vs. James Harden, Joel Embiid, 76ers

0 of 2

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers stepped into their Tuesday night tussle as two of the top heavyweights in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

It should have surprised no one, then, that the teams turned the highly anticipated matchup into a championship-level prizefight.

Baskets and leads were traded back-and-forth, and each side at one point held a double-digit advantage. In the end, though, the Bucks escaped Wells Fargo Center with a 118-116 victory that wasn't sealed until Giannis Antetokounmpo blocked Joel Embiid's putback attempt with less than two seconds remaining.

Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 40 points (on 16-of-24 shooting) and stuffed the rest of his stat sheet with 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal. Khris Middleton added 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Jrue Holiday nearly tallied a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

James Harden paced Philadelphia with 32 points and nine assists. Embiid added 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and Tobias Harris netted 22 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals.