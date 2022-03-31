3 Takeaways from Bulls' March Performance

0 of 3

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls will close out their March with Thursday's home bout with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Regardless of that contest's outcome, this will go down as Chicago's worst month of the 2021-22 NBA season.

It's not close, either. Prior to March, the Bulls had yet to suffer through a losing month, going .500 in January and posting winning records in all the others. But they are 5-9 in March, and the skid has forced this squad—which was once fighting for the top seed in the East—into a fight to avoid the Play-In Tournament.