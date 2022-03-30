Best Fits for Former MVP Cam Newton to Continue NFL Career

Rusty Jones/Associated Press

Father Time changes the career outlook of even the NFL's most exciting players. Cam Newton, though he still does his Superman celebration, isn't immune. Yet he still has options in free agency.

In a text to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Newton revealed that clubs have shown interest in him.

Before anyone discusses the best team fits for Newton, we must understand what he brings to an offense while on a clear decline.

Between 2017 and 2019, Newton underwent multiple shoulder surgeries and a foot procedure because of a Lisfranc injury, which may have expedited the deterioration of his game. Over the past two seasons, he's made a one-year stop with the New England Patriots and returned to the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 3,341 yards, 12 touchdowns and 15 interceptions with a 63 percent completion rate.

In his 11-year career, Newton has only thrown for 4,000-plus yards once (his rookie campaign), more than 24 touchdowns once (his 2015 All-Pro year) and completed at least 60 percent of his pass attempts in just four seasons.

With a low volume of passing production mixed with inefficiencies even in his prime, Newton will find it difficult to land a starting job for the 2022 season at 32 years old, coming off consecutive subpar campaigns. In 2021, he had a chance to re-establish himself in a lead role with five starts but eventually took a backseat to Sam Darnold.

However, Newton's athleticism and ball-carrying ability can extend his career. Despite his underwhelming passing performances with the Patriots and Panthers the last two years, he either led or tied for the most rushing touchdowns on both teams, scoring 17 times on the ground during that stretch. The 6'5", 245-pounder registered all but one of those rushing touchdowns within 12 yards of paydirt.

Newton can still contribute to a team in short-yardage and goal-line situations with the threat to catch defenders off guard with a throw downfield.

As Newton stated in his text to Schefter, he wants to help a winning team with a chance to play a significant role. After finishing the previous season on the sideline behind Darnold on a 5-12 Panthers squad, he'll probably look for opportunities elsewhere.

Where should Newton go in the next chapter of his career? Three teams fit his expectations.

Seattle Seahawks

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, they destroyed their immediate chance at winning a Super Bowl but opened up a vacancy at quarterback, which may appeal to Newton.

In the trade for Wilson, Seattle acquired Drew Lock, but the former Broncos quarterback knows he must compete to get the starting nod with his new team:

"Nothing has been promised—as I would want. I'd want them to come in here and tell me I need to earn it, tell me to come in and work, tell me I need to come in and compete. I need to play well. There's a lot of things I need to do to show this organization that I should be the one taking those snaps. But right now, nothing is promised. It's just my job to come in and work extremely hard and compete for that starting job."

Meanwhile, head coach Pete Carroll expressed his reservations about Lock's playing style and what his coaching staff has to work on with him.

On Tuesday, Carroll said the team has "high hopes" for Geno Smith and talked about the signal-caller's familiarity with the Seahawks' system (h/t CBS Sports' Josina Anderson).

Smith was serviceable when Wilson was sidelined by an injury last year, completing 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in four games.

However, Smith has started just five games in the last six seasons and has worse career numbers (58.8 completion percentage, 34-37 TD-INT ratio) than Lock (59.3 completion percentage, 25-20 TD-INT ratio).

If Newton signs with the Seahawks, he would have a fair chance to win the quarterback competition.

Even if the franchise drafts a rookie in the first round, Newton's experience should give him the upper hand. He would have some quality pass-catching weapons in wideouts DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and tight end Noah Fant as well.

Las Vegas Raiders

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have engaged in contract extension talks with quarterback Derek Carr, so Newton won't have a chance to start with this team. However, he can help the offense in one particular area.

Last season, the Raiders struggled mightily in the red zone, ranking 26th in touchdown conversion rate (51.7 percent).

Though the addition of wide receiver Davante Adams and his synergy with quarterback Derek Carr (as former Fresno State teammates) should fix some of the red-zone issues in the passing game, Newton can help address the problem on the ground.

Last season, Vegas tied for 18th in rushing touchdowns with Josh Jacobs battling through minor injuries and fellow running back Kenyan Drake fracturing his ankle in Week 13.

In 2020, the Raiders' previous regime signed Drake to preserve Jacobs, but the former has scored more than four rushing touchdowns in a single term twice in six seasons. Newton can fill some gaps near the goal line for a squad coming off a playoff appearance and become the quarterback version of former fullback Zack Crockett, who scored 28 rushing touchdowns for the Silver and Black between 2000 and 2003.

Furthermore, Carr became accustomed to occasionally stepping off the field or lining up at wide receiver with Marcus Mariota taking snaps under center on zone reads last season. Also of note, Newton has a connection to head coach Josh McDaniels, who served as his offensive coordinator with the Patriots in 2020. His 12 rushing touchdowns with New Engalnd tied for fourth-most leaguewide.

Arizona Cardinals

Newton can become somewhat of a mentor to another former No. 1 overall pick in Kyler Murray.

Following a disappointing postseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Murray drew criticism for his leadership or lack thereof, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen:

With unfavorable whispers about Murray and his agent going public with contract demands, Newton can help the 24-year-old get through a rough stretch by sharing his experiences as the face of a franchise who once signed a massive contract extension. He can also become an aid on the field.

Murray has sputtered in the second half of the last two seasons, battling injuries in both campaigns. The 5'10", 207-pound quarterback has taken a lot of hits as a ball carrier, racking up 1,242 yards and 16 touchdowns since 2020. Newton can take on some of the physical demand in the rushing attack to keep the Cardinals primary signal-caller fresh through a 17-game slate.

The Cardinals lost running back Chase Edmonds to the Miami Dolphins in free agency, which means James Conner may shoulder more of the workload. Though the latter has a nose for the end zone (15 rushing scores last season), he's missed 16 games in his five-year career.

Backup running backs Eno Benjamin, Jaylen Samuels and Jonathan Ward don't have a pro history of handling a high volume of carries or short-yardage roles.

Newton can essentially fill the No. 2 running back spot in an innovative offense under head coach and play-caller Kliff Kingsbury. The quarterback's dual-threat skill set fills a need and can possibly push the Cardinals over a late-season hump.

