Cowboys' Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

After the way free agency played out for the Dallas Cowboys, the team will look to the draft to generate some hope and forward momentum.

Faced with a big class of free agents and a restricted budget, the Cowboys made some choices that are sure to generate some hostility with fans. While they were able to retain Dalton Schultz and Michael Gallup, they also traded away Amari Cooper and watched Randy Gregory leave for Denver. Dante Fowler was the best free agent they signed from another team.

That leaves the draft as the last remaining spot they can make a splash. Whether it's trading up for a prospect who could be an immediate starter or dealing one of their picks for a proven veteran, a big move in the talent grab could shake things up for Dallas.

Here's a look at three hypothetical moves that would raise eyebrows among the fanbase and around the NFL.