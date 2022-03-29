Top Takeaways from Warriors vs. Grizzlies with Stephen Curry, Ja Morant Out

0 of 3

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies moved to 18-2 without Ja Morant on Monday night.

The second-place team in the Western Conference easily beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors, who were on the final leg of a five-game road trip.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green did not play for the Warriors. Golden State is gearing up for a six-game stretch that starts at home on Wednesday against Phoenix Suns in which it will try to hold on to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Memphis' victory essentially locked it into the No. 2 seed. The Grizzlies are five games ahead of the Warriors. They have a 3-1 head-to-head record over the Warriors that would serve as the first tiebreaker if the teams were to be tied.

Monday's win proved once again that Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks and others can step up and fill Morant's shoes in the Memphis lineup.

The Grizzlies will not be able to win a title without Morant, but they could win a first-round series with Bane, Brooks and others in starring roles while Morant gets healthier.