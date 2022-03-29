McDonald's All American Game Roster 2022: Highlights, Stats for Top Prospects

McDonald's All American Game Roster 2022: Highlights, Stats for Top ProspectsMarch 29, 2022
After a two-year hiatus, the McDonald's All American Boys Game is back, and the top high school prospects in the nation are ready to display their talents before jumping to the next level.
The 24 players selected to play in the annual showcase are all ranked among the top 38 players in the class of 2022.
These future collegiate basketball stars will square off Tuesday in Chicago's Wintrust Arena.
The No. 1-ranked player on the ESPN 100, Dereck Lively II, will lead the East team, while the No. 2-ranked player, Amari Bailey, will headline the West.
Both squads will feature top-tier players who have committed to blue-chip programs such as Duke, Kentucky, UCLA and Kansas.
2022 McDonald's All American Game Info
When: Tuesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. ET
Highlights, Stats for Top Prospects
Dereck Lively II (C, Duke)
Lively's first season at Duke will be one of entirely new beginnings. This is head coach Mike Krzyzewski's last hurrah on the bench, so for those wondering how incoming coach Jon Scheyer will fair while filling some huge shoes, he's off to a great start in trying to carry on the winning tradition with a commitment from the best player in the 2022 class.
Standing 7'1", the center out of Pennsylvania's Westtown School is agile, aggressive and has unlimited potential as a big who can perform on the perimeter.
"I really tried to embrace the challenge of getting better during the pandemic—developing my range, being more versatile in my post moves, being able to guard anybody 1 through 5," Lively told SLAM Magazine's Ryan Jones. "I'm really focused on making sure my game is as well-rounded as it can be."
Lively, who also seriously considered signing with Kentucky and North Carolina, is leaving high school on the highest of notes: as a state champion.
In Westtown's 46-41 victory over Perkiomen School, the versatile big had 11 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
With his potential and skill set, Lively will likely have an immediate impact in Durham, North Carolina, before leaving school after one year for the NBA.