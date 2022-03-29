McDonald's All American Game Roster 2022: Highlights, Stats for Top Prospects

0 of 2

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After a two-year hiatus, the McDonald's All American Boys Game is back, and the top high school prospects in the nation are ready to display their talents before jumping to the next level.

The 24 players selected to play in the annual showcase are all ranked among the top 38 players in the class of 2022.

These future collegiate basketball stars will square off Tuesday in Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

The No. 1-ranked player on the ESPN 100, Dereck Lively II, will lead the East team, while the No. 2-ranked player, Amari Bailey, will headline the West.

Both squads will feature top-tier players who have committed to blue-chip programs such as Duke, Kentucky, UCLA and Kansas.