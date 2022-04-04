Ranking the Top 10 Golfers Ahead of the 2022 Masters

0 of 10

It's a tradition unlike any other.

And as it has for nearly every year since his history-making win in 1997, the most frequent questions around the 2022 Masters have to do with Tiger Woods.

Though they aren't about whether the 46-year-old, a 15-time major winner and five-time champion at Augusta National, can add room in his wardrobe for a sixth green jacket.

Instead, they're asking whether he'll be there at all.

Still just 14 months removed from devastating injuries suffered in a car accident, Woods has been providing for the sport's talking heads through indications he's aiming for a dramatic Thursday return.

But let's face it: Given his injuries and the time he's been away, it's highly unlikely he has a shot.

Instead, the label of "serious title contender" falls to any number of young guns in a field that includes the likes of 25-year-old Collin Morikawa, who's won a major in each of the last two years, and 24-year-old Viktor Hovland, who's ranked fourth in the world and already has five top-10 finishes in nine 2022 events.

So, what goes into the breakdown to determine this year's winner?

A golfer's last several starts and a glance at his world ranking were primary considerations, and we factored in his career performances at Augusta.

Scroll through to see how the elite in the field stack up.