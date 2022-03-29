NBA Free Agents 2022: Predictions for Players Who Will Command Most Interest

1 of 3

Justin Ford/Getty Images

When given a chance to discuss their potential future, both Beal and the Wizards have typically aligned themselves with the other. However, Beal has had chances to close the door to other scenarios and has refused to do it.

"I've never been in this position," Beal told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes in December. "I'm kinda embracing that, being able to dictate how I want my future to be and where I want it to be. ... Ultimately, you have to be selfish at some point and for probably the first time in my career, Year 10, I am."

Beal wants to win. He'd prefer to do it in Washington, but he should have enough data to know that just isn't happening. The Wizards are about to miss the playoffs for the third time in four seasons and haven't won a playoff series since 2017. They seem in need of the organizational reset that can only come from a Beal blockbuster.

Beal can and should explore his other options. If championships are his ultimate aim, then they should lead him away from Washington.

Prediction: Beal is sign-and-traded to the Miami Heat.