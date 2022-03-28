Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 23

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 23March 28, 2022
This is it, folks.
Well, almost.
The 2021-22 NBA season is down to its final two weeks. If your fantasy league hasn't crowned a champion already, it will either this week or next.
If you're coming here in search of Week 23 sleepers—available in 40-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—there's a pretty good chance you're competing for said league title. Let's not waste any time, then, and get right to identifying and ranking these roster-filling options.
Tre Mann, PG/SG, Oklahoma City Thunder (42 Percent Rostered)
Offensive opportunities abound in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder have shut down...well, just about everyone you've heard of: Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Mike Muscala and Ty Jerome. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't been officially shut down, but you wonder if that's coming as he has been held out of three of the squad's past four contests.
Rookie Tre Mann has been more than happy to pick up the slack.
An ignitable scorer with the handles to separate from defenders and the touch to tickle the twine from long distance, Mann is bingeing on buckets to the tune of eight double-digit efforts in his last nine outings. He hasn't scored fewer than 13 points in five straight and pumped in more than 20 in three of them.
He won't work for every roster, as his 39.3 field-goal percentage underwhelms, and he'll be a drag in the assist column for anyone needing to play him at point guard (1.5). But if you're fine stomaching those hits to receive big volume batches of points and three-balls, Mann is your guy.
Davion Mitchell, PG/SG, Sacramento Kings (56 Percent Rostered)
Mitchell is already a defensive menace, but his uptick at the other end is the reason more fantasy managers should pay attention.
He has now scored double digits in seven straight, and his production is perking up even from there with De'Aaron Fox out of the equation because of a hand injury. With no Fox, the Kings have promoted Mitchell to the starting lineup, and he has responded by averaging 21.8 points on 45.9 percent shooting (37.5 from three) and 6.8 assists in 41 minutes over his last four outings.
Sacramento is also without Domantas Sabonis (knee), and given its dwindling hopes of snagging a Play-In Tournament ticket, it could shut down both players for the remainder of this season. That hasn't been cemented yet, but coach Alvin Gentry told KHTK 1140 the team will be "overly cautious" with its injured players.
If Mitchell is going to stick in Sacramento's starting lineup, then he needs to have a spot in yours, too.
De'Anthony Melton, PG/SG, Memphis Grizzlies (47 Percent Rostered)
For the longest time, Melton was a more helpful player in real-life than in the fantasy realm.
The little things he gives the Grizzlies are the kind that don't surface on the stat sheet. Well, not at least unless you're looking at advanced numbers, which can't help fantasy managers.
That's suddenly changing in grand fashion, though. With Memphis missing top scorer Ja Morant (knee), Melton has shifted his offense into overdrive. He has scored 16-plus points in five of his last six contests, averaging 17.5 points—and an absurd 4.3 three-pointers—during this stretch.
It's a hot-hand play, so be careful about the prospect of the bottom dropping out. Still, with the final curtain drop being this close, he doesn't need to sustain this surge much longer to make a big impact on your roster.