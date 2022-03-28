Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 23

1 of 3

Kyle Phillips/Associated Press

Offensive opportunities abound in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder have shut down...well, just about everyone you've heard of: Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Mike Muscala and Ty Jerome. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't been officially shut down, but you wonder if that's coming as he has been held out of three of the squad's past four contests.

Rookie Tre Mann has been more than happy to pick up the slack.

An ignitable scorer with the handles to separate from defenders and the touch to tickle the twine from long distance, Mann is bingeing on buckets to the tune of eight double-digit efforts in his last nine outings. He hasn't scored fewer than 13 points in five straight and pumped in more than 20 in three of them.

He won't work for every roster, as his 39.3 field-goal percentage underwhelms, and he'll be a drag in the assist column for anyone needing to play him at point guard (1.5). But if you're fine stomaching those hits to receive big volume batches of points and three-balls, Mann is your guy.