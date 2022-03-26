Top Takeaways from Klay Thompson, Warriors vs. Trae Young, HawksMarch 26, 2022
Top Takeaways from Klay Thompson, Warriors vs. Trae Young, Hawks
As the NBA regular season winds down, games are becoming increasingly important for most teams. Friday's matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors was certainly no exception. The game, which took place in Atlanta, could have a significant impact on both the Eastern and Western Conference playoff races.
Atlanta's 121-110 win gives the Hawks a little more breathing room in the East. Atlanta holds the final play-in spot and now holds a five-game lead over the New York Knicks. The Hawks also have a reasonable shot at catching the Brooklyn Nets (38-35) and the Charlotte Hornets (38-36) for a higher play-in seed.
The Warriors, meanwhile, have now lost five of their last 10 and now sit three games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed in the West.
Golden State has been without star Stephen Curry since he suffered a left foot sprain in mid-March. The Warriors put forth a valiant effort on Friday, with Klay Thompson (37 points) and 2019 first-round pick Jordan Poole (24 points) leading the charge.
Trae Young (33 points) and the Hawks proved to be too much, though, and essentially put the game away with a 32-16 run in the third quarter.
Golden State will look to regroup before playing the Washington Wizards on Sunday, while the Hawks will visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday. This was a playoff-caliber test for both squads with a couple of key points worth taking away.
Injuries Starting to Be a Major Concern for Atlanta
Friday's win was huge for the Hawks and their playoff chances. However, another injury casts a shadow over Atlanta's postseason hopes.
The Hawks were already without John Collins, who is out indefinitely with foot and finger injuries. Bogdan Bogdanovic sat out of Friday's game with knee soreness, and Danilo Gallinari left with an elbow injury. Gallinari's injury could be serious.
"I got hit again," Gallinari said, per Kevin Chouinard of the team's official website. "It was the same elbow that I injured some games ago, so it's not good now. It filled up a little bit. We'll see how it feels tomorrow."
The NBA season is an endurance test, and plenty of teams are banged-up right now. However, Atlanta could still be at a disadvantage heading into the postseason.
As long as Young is capable of taking over games, as he did on Friday, Atlanta should at least make the play-in field. An injury-induced lack of depth, though, could prevent the Hawks from going on a deep run. If Gallinari, who had 25 points, five rebounds and three assists on Friday, misses significant time, it will be particularly problematic.
Atlanta has to be hoping for good news on the injury front this weekend.
Thompson Is in Playoff Form, Poole a Key Contributor
The Warriors can be a title contender with Curry on the court. For now, though, it's Thompson's team, and he continues to show that he's back near 100 percent and in playoff form.
Thompson missed all of the 2019-2020 season with a torn ACL and all of last season with a torn Achilles. He didn't return this season until January 9. However, he showed that he's back in full force against Atlanta. Thompson played 40 minutes and provided 37 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The three-point specialist was 9-of-16 from beyond the arc.
Poole was also a big contributor in the game, finishing with 24 points, 10 assists and four rebounds. He stands to be a key piece of the rotation, especially while Curry is out.
"Jordan has such a bright future," Thompson said, per Eric He of NBC Sports Bay Area. "The world can see that. And we need him. We need him to win, reach our goals. And I enjoy playing with him. He's such an incredible ball-handler, shooter, scorer, and I look forward to seeing him grow every year."
Poole could be an integral part of the Warriors' future, and Golden State has already exercised his option for the 2022-23 season. Having scored 24 or more points in five straight games, Poole is a big piece of the puzzle right now, too.
Thompson and Poole couldn't carry Golden State to a victory against Atlanta, but they're going to cause problems in the postseason.