Top Takeaways from Klay Thompson, Warriors vs. Trae Young, Hawks

Hakim Wright Sr./Associated Press

As the NBA regular season winds down, games are becoming increasingly important for most teams. Friday's matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors was certainly no exception. The game, which took place in Atlanta, could have a significant impact on both the Eastern and Western Conference playoff races.

Atlanta's 121-110 win gives the Hawks a little more breathing room in the East. Atlanta holds the final play-in spot and now holds a five-game lead over the New York Knicks. The Hawks also have a reasonable shot at catching the Brooklyn Nets (38-35) and the Charlotte Hornets (38-36) for a higher play-in seed.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have now lost five of their last 10 and now sit three games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed in the West.

Golden State has been without star Stephen Curry since he suffered a left foot sprain in mid-March. The Warriors put forth a valiant effort on Friday, with Klay Thompson (37 points) and 2019 first-round pick Jordan Poole (24 points) leading the charge.

Trae Young (33 points) and the Hawks proved to be too much, though, and essentially put the game away with a 32-16 run in the third quarter.

Golden State will look to regroup before playing the Washington Wizards on Sunday, while the Hawks will visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday. This was a playoff-caliber test for both squads with a couple of key points worth taking away.