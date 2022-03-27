NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2022: Sunday Elite 8 Bracket Odds, Picks

2 of 3

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Creighton has had an impressive run to make it to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. Before this year, the Bluejays had never even reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. Now, they're one win away from getting to the Final Four.

To make it here, Creighton had to take down No. 7 seed Colorado, No. 2 seed Iowa and No. 3 seed Iowa State. The Bluejays' closest game was their second-round win against the Hawkeyes in which they held on for a 64-62 victory.

As exciting as it's been to see a double-digit seed power through the bracket, this is likely where Creighton gets stopped. South Carolina is on a different level than the Bluejays' previous three opponents, and the Gamecocks are not going to be easy to keep up with.

South Carolina has unsurprisingly cruised through the first three rounds. In the Sweet 16, it never let No. 5 seed North Carolina get too close late, while junior forward Aliyah Boston scored 28 points to lead the Gamecocks to a 69-61 win.

With Creighton having never been this far before, it won't know what to expect. South Carolina is no stranger to deep tournament runs, having now made it to the Elite Eight five times since 2015 and to the Final Four three times over that span (potentially four, if it advances this year).

In the Sweet 16 round, the Gamecocks shot 33.3 percent from the field and still won handily. It's unlikely they shoot like that again, as they should knock down a higher percentage of their attempts against Creighton. And if Boston is at the top of her game, this matchup could turn one-sided in a hurry.

So even though the line is steep with South Carolina as 13.5-point favorites, expect the Gamecocks to cover that spread and easily push their way to a second straight Final Four appearance.

Prediction: South Carolina wins and covers the spread