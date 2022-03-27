2022 NBA Free Agency: Top Players and Latest Salary-Cap Info for Each Team

0 of 4

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The NBA offseason is typically filled with blockbuster trades and huge free-agent signings. You never know which players could be switching teams throughout the summer, and the landscape of the league will be greatly changed by the transactions that occur.

After the 2021-22 season concludes with June's NBA Finals, all 30 teams' focus will turn to free agency and the draft. But it's not too early to start looking ahead.

There could be some big names on the free-agent market. James Harden, Bradley Beal and Kyrie Irving all have player options with their respective teams. Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges will be among the top restricted free agents. Even if all those players return to their current teams, though, there will be some strong unrestricted free agents available.

Spotrac has projected the practical cap space that each team has for the 2022-23 season. Here's where every franchise stands, followed by a closer look at some of the best players who will be UFAs this offseason.