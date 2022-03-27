2022 NBA Free Agency: Top Players and Latest Salary-Cap Info for Each Team

2022 NBA Free Agency: Top Players and Latest Salary-Cap Info for Each TeamMarch 27, 2022
The NBA offseason is typically filled with blockbuster trades and huge free-agent signings. You never know which players could be switching teams throughout the summer, and the landscape of the league will be greatly changed by the transactions that occur.
After the 2021-22 season concludes with June's NBA Finals, all 30 teams' focus will turn to free agency and the draft. But it's not too early to start looking ahead.
There could be some big names on the free-agent market. James Harden, Bradley Beal and Kyrie Irving all have player options with their respective teams. Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges will be among the top restricted free agents. Even if all those players return to their current teams, though, there will be some strong unrestricted free agents available.
Spotrac has projected the practical cap space that each team has for the 2022-23 season. Here's where every franchise stands, followed by a closer look at some of the best players who will be UFAs this offseason.
Projected Practical Cap Space for 2022-23 Season
Orlando Magic: $29,045,328
Detroit Pistons: $26,436,214
Indiana Pacers: $24,494,515
San Antonio Spurs: $22,994,228
Portland Trail Blazers: $18,682,305
Oklahoma City Thunder: $5,158,931
New York Knicks: $-4,839,198
Houston Rockets: $-13,481,412
Boston Celtics: $-18,816,618
Charlotte Hornets: $-19,201,049
Miami Heat: $-19,286,955
Philadelphia 76ers: $-20,563,085
Memphis Grizzlies: $-23,424,553
Sacramento Kings: $-24,732,667
New Orleans Pelicans: $-25,117,876
Cleveland Cavaliers: $-26,620,875
Toronto Raptors: $-28,293,315
Utah Jazz: $-40,217,781
Los Angeles Lakers: $-42,986,734
Chicago Bulls: $-44,030,100
Dallas Mavericks: $-47,575,791
Washington Wizards: $-49,123,183
Milwaukee Bucks: $-52,088,431
Denver Nuggets: $-57,221,595
Los Angeles Clippers: $-59,049,553
Phoenix Suns: $-64,568,291
Minnesota Timberwolves: $-69,307,961
Brooklyn Nets: $-69,574,941
Atlanta Hawks: $-81,204,622
Golden State Warriors: $-84,461,315
Zach LaVine, SG
Through his first seven NBA seasons, Zach LaVine has never made it to the playoffs. His Chicago Bulls appeared to be in a good position to make it this year, but their recent struggles could drop them into the play-in tournament.
If the Bulls can't get it together and secure a playoff spot, could that mark the end of LaVine's time with the team? Chicago is 43-31 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, only one game ahead of the seventh-place Toronto Raptors, the top seed for the play-in tourney.
Should LaVine be looking for a new team, there will likely be plenty of suitors. The guard is a two-time All-Star who has averaged at least 23.7 points per game in each of the past four seasons. During the 2021-22 campaign, he's averaging 24.8 points in 60 games and shooting 48 percent from the field.
Top guards such as Harden, Westbrook and Beal are unlikely to hit the free-agent market. So that should make LaVine an even bigger target considering he could be the best guard available this offseason. And it should lead to a big contract, either from the Bulls or another team.
Jalen Brunson, PG
For teams seeking a new starting point guard this offseason, Jalen Brunson is likely going to be a popular target. He's continually improved over his first four years in the NBA, and he's enjoying a breakout season for the Dallas Mavericks.
Brunson is averaging career highs in points (16.2), assists (5.0), rebounds (3.7) and steals (0.9) per game while also shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 83.3 percent at the free-throw line. This showing came at a great time for the 25-year-old, who is about to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time.
With how well Brunson has been playing, it makes sense that the Mavericks may want to do their best to try to bring him back. But there could be other teams willing to spend big to land him, so perhaps he'll receive an offer that prevents him from returning to Dallas.
As Brunson keeps gaining NBA experience, he may only continue to get better. And if that's the case, the team that signs him this offseason could be getting a guard to anchor its backcourt for many years to come.
Jusuf Nurkic, C
If the Phoenix Suns aren't willing to match the big offers that Ayton, a restricted free agent, is likely to receive this offseason, then he'll be the top big man on the market. But if Phoenix retains him, that could lead to more suitors for Jusuf Nurkic, the best center who is set to become an unrestricted free agent.
Nurkic is an eight-year NBA veteran who has spent the past six seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. He's been limited to 101 games since the start of the 2019-20 campaign because of injuries, but he's been a solid post player when he's been on the court.
In 56 games this season, Nurkic is averaging 15 points and a career-high 11.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.5 percent from the field. He's a big presence at 6'11", and he'll still only be 28 when the 2022-23 season begins, so he could draw plenty of interest in free agency.
Portland has been struggling, but it also still has a star player in point guard Damian Lillard. Will it decide to try to bring back Nurkic, or could it be time for the team to rebuild? Once the Trail Blazers choose the path they want to take, it will be more clear where Nurkic ends up signing this offseason.