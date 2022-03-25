AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 25

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 25March 26, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on March 25.
AEW packed this week's show with four matches and a non-wrestling segment involving QT Marshall and his former protege, Hook.
Preston Vance and Alan Angels of The Dark Order were in action against Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, Dustin Rhodes battled Lance Archer, Nyla Rose was in action, and Swerve Strickland took on Ricky Starks.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.
Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes
- Archer tore off the turnbuckle pad less than a minute after the ref started the match. Of course it was going to backfire on him. It's kind of like how everyone who sets up a table ends up being the one to go through it.
- It's easy to forget just how big Rhodes is until you see him next to someone like Archer and realize they are almost the same height.
- Jake Roberts > Dan Lambert.
- Having Rhodes bleed after the match was over was an odd choice. It was clearly a blade job.
Rampage opened with Archer carrying someone who was identified as a student of Rhodes. He brought the poor guy down the ring before Rhodes showed up to save him and start the match.
This was billed as a grudge match because these two have a violent history, so they made this an aggressive fight from bell to bell.
Dan Lambert was there to support Archer, which made Jake Roberts' absence that much more noticeable. Lambert being with Archer doesn't make a ton of sense, especially since the powerhouse doesn't necessarily need a mouthpiece to do his talking for him.
This was a competitive bout that highlighted how good Rhodes still is at the age of 52. He managed to score the win, but Archer's post-match beatdown left him wishing he had made a quicker exit.
Grade: B-
The Dark Order vs. reDRagon
- The pre-match segment with House of Black taking out Fuego Del Sol was a weird way to start a feud between House of Black and The Dark Order. Fuego is not a regular ally of The Dark Order, so it doesn't make sense for them to care what happens to him.
- Vance has good explosiveness behind his power. Some big guys give up speed for strength, but Vance has found a good balance for someone with his huge physique.
- Angels wearing a dangly earing during the match was an interesting choice. You would think he would be worried about it getting accidentally ripped out.
- Why wouldn't The Dark Order save their own guys instead of Jurassic Express. Yes, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are in a feud with The Elite, but AEW just showed us The Dark Order saving someone outside its ranks in the previous segment. Having the group no-show when two of its members are in danger makes no sense.
Angels and Vance took on Fish and O'Reilly after The Dark Order had a confrontation with The House of Black in the previous in-ring segment.
Vance used his power to dominate his opponents early in the match, but the tag team specialists took control during the break and began punishing him with double-team moves and vicious strikes.
This bout was decent, but it wasn't that competitive. It felt like both teams were holding back a bit because they knew they didn't have a ton of time.
Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus made the save when Fish and O'Reilly continued to attack Angels after reDRagon scored the win.
Grade: C+
Nyla Rose vs. Madi Renkowski/Hook and QT Marshall
- It's good that they showed the promo Rose gave on social media after she attacked Rosa during Dynamite. It was a good promo that helped make their feud feel a little more personal.
- Hook looked like an angry teenager who was asked to get out of bed before 7 AM on a weekend.
Rose squashed a young woman by the name of Madi Renkowski in less than a minute. She hit the Beast Bomb to get the win over someone the announcers said was trained by Thunder Rosa.
The next segment saw Marshall bring out Hook to present him with some kind of certificate of accomplishment. He claimed he was happy that his student had surpassed him.
Instead of graciously accepting what appeared to be an olive branch, he attacked Aaron Solow and left. Danhausen tried to curse Hook but his powers had no effect.
The match with Nyla was too short to be anything, and the segment with Hook was completely unnecessary. At least the Danhausen stuff was kind of funny.
Grade: D
Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks (FTW Championship)
- Starks and Swerve are similar in so many ways. They both have the ability to work many different styles, so putting them in the ring together was practically guaranteed to yield a good match.
- Swerve gets a lot of attention for his high-flying offense, but he also needs to be given credit for how good he is on the mat. He is smooth whether he's jumping off the top rope or applying a hammerlock.
- The only spot that did not look good was Swerve's double stomp from the top rope. He was forced to miss the move almost entirely because he would have landed on Starks' face if he didn't. It was actually a good adjustment for him to make in the middle of the move.
The main event saw Swerve challenge Starks for the FTW Championship. Powerhouse Hobbs was in his teammate's corner while Strickland showed up all alone.
The first couple of minutes was mostly about getting a feel for each other's offense. They grappled a bit, taunted each other and traded takedowns. It was all relatively tame until Starks slammed Swerve's head into the middle turnbuckle.
From that point forward, both men showed a lot more intensity and aggression. Not only did they put their agility on display, but they also showed off their technical prowess.
Hobbs attacked Swerve while the ref had his back turned. This allowed Starks to hit his finisher or the win. Keith Lee came down to break up the celebration with Team Taz.
We will get Lee and Swerve vs. Hobbs and Starks at some point, and that match is going to be awesome.
Grade: A-
