AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 25

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on March 25.

AEW packed this week's show with four matches and a non-wrestling segment involving QT Marshall and his former protege, Hook.

Preston Vance and Alan Angels of The Dark Order were in action against Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, Dustin Rhodes battled Lance Archer, Nyla Rose was in action, and Swerve Strickland took on Ricky Starks.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.