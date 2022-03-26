UFC Fight Night 205: Blaydes vs. Daukaus Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Jim Young/Associated Press

A heavyweight showdown between Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus headlines a UFC fight night card in Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The event marks the organization's first trip to the Buckeye state since UFC 203. That event featured a heavyweight title fight in which Stipe Miocic defeated Alistair Overeem.

This heavyweight bout doesn't have nearly the same stakes, but it will factor into the division moving forward. Daukaus is looking to recoup the momentum he lost when he was knocked out by Derrick Lewis last time out. Blaydes is always on the precipice of title contention.

The two will look especially huge after watching women's flyweights Joanne Wood (formerly Calderwood) and Alexa Grasso fight in the co-main event.

Here's a look at the complete card along with the latest odds and a breakdown and prediction for each of the biggest fights.