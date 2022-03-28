Best Picks to Win Andre the Giant Battle Royal on WWE WrestleMania SmackDown

4 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Now that Gable Steveson has finished his amateur wrestling career, he should be making his way to WWE as soon as possible. The company is clearly heavily invested in him being a major star in the future, drafting him to Monday Night Raw rather than having him go through the NXT system.

In all likelihood, there is something planned for him to do at WrestleMania. He'll probably be ringside, someone will get in his face, he'll get physical and the commentary team will tout that they can't wait to see what he does in the ring each week now that he's a Raw Superstar.

But winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal would be a massive way to kick off his career.

His credibility would be immediately established, winning an accolade over nearly 20 other men (including two former world champions) on his first night.

Since he's not a seasoned sports entertainer, this match would help hide any flaws in his game. There are tons of other Superstars to share the spotlight, and most of it is just punching and kicking until the final moments.

Planning out a few maneuvers and spots for him to do at the end of the match is much easier than hoping he does a full match with the focus entirely on him from start to finish.

Since Fox won't get Steveson on the roster going forward, having him at least debut on the blue brand should help mediate any executives who are upset at favoritism toward USA, too.

He can even still do something at WrestleMania and have it tie into this. WWE can dedicate a moment toward showing off that he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal as part of "WrestleMania SmackDown" and have someone pick a fight, saying that if they were in the match, they would have won—or, if it's someone who did compete, they can complain that he didn't deserve it—only for Steveson to prove again that he's here to play and it wasn't a fluke.