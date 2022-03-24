Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 24

0 of 5

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The road to Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view rolled through Philadelphia and the historic 2300 Arena with a main event that was appropriately extreme: a street fight pitting Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz against Mickie James in the latest chapter of their ongoing rivalry.

A shocking finale defined the show while storyline developments, intensifying rivalries and a first-time showdown between Eddie Edwards and Rocky Romero made up the remainder of the broadcast.

What went down, who emerged victoriously from the night's in-ring action and what moments stood out from each segment?

Find out with this recap of the March 24 broadcast.