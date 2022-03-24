Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 24

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 24March 25, 2022
The road to Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view rolled through Philadelphia and the historic 2300 Arena with a main event that was appropriately extreme: a street fight pitting Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz against Mickie James in the latest chapter of their ongoing rivalry.
A shocking finale defined the show while storyline developments, intensifying rivalries and a first-time showdown between Eddie Edwards and Rocky Romero made up the remainder of the broadcast.
What went down, who emerged victoriously from the night's in-ring action and what moments stood out from each segment?
Find out with this recap of the March 24 broadcast.
Laredo Kid vs. Willie Mack vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey
- Alexander showed the appropriate amount of rage given Moose's brazen acts a week ago, ramping up the intensity of their rivalry and setting the stage for an incredibly personal PPV main event.
- Mack's Razor's Edge tribute to the late Scott Hall was a great spot and popped the crowd accordingly.
- It felt like Bailey had lost some momentum following his debut with the company at Hard To Kill. His win solved that problem, but it will be interesting to see if he can sustain things moving forward.
Josh Alexander kicked off the show, irate over Impact world champion Moose delivering the signed contract for their match at Rebellion to his wife, in front of their child. Moose eventually answered his top challenger and a brawl ensued, concluding the champion narrowly escaping being thrown off a balcony by The Walking Weapon.
A chance to challenge for the X-Division Championship, in a three-way match also involving Trey Miguel and Ace Austin, was at stake as Laredo Kid, Willie Mack and "Speedball" Mike Bailey battled in the first contest of the evening.
An energetic, uber-athletic match that highlighted Bailey in particular, it concluded with Speedball cashing his ticket to the upcoming pay-per-view event, where he will continue his ongoing storyline with Austin while attempting to earn his first championship in Impact Wrestling.
Grade
B
Top Moments
Heath vs. Steve Maclin, Kaleb Appears on It's All About Me and Locker Room Talk
Rhino delivering a Gore in the ECW Arena was a nostalgic moment and a nice tribute to a guy who was such a key player in that promotion's final days, even if it should have been saved for someone other than Maclin.
Swinger's comment about his wrestling school's Tony Atlas footwork clinic was a legit laugh-out-loud moment.
Maclin's feud with Rhino continued Thursday night in a hard-fought match with The Man-Beast's partner, Heath.
A solid, if unspectacular match saw Maclin dominate for the majority of the match, only to find himself on the defensive in the closing moments. His ring awareness on-point, Maclin rolled Heath up, draped his feet on the ropes and scored the tainted win.
Moments later, Rhino delivered a Gore to diminish any heat the heel had just built. The booking choice, like the feud as a whole, was interesting in that it feels like a waste of a guy in Maclin who flirted with the main event just a month ago but is now stuck in a program with two guys who are more concerned with chasing the tag titles.
Backstage, Kaleb (with a K!) appeared first on the It's All About Me talk show with Tenille Dashwood, then Locker Room Talk with Madison Rayne and Johnny Swinger, where the Knockouts Tag Team Champions questioned his allegiances to them.
Why the hell was there two talk show sets backstage, with both shows being filmed simultaneously, and how did Kaleb just happen to stumble into both of them?
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Lumberjack Match: Eric Young and Joe Doering vs. The Good Brothers
- Doering's big, awkward crossbody onto Gallows and the lumberjacks was cool. Nothing the big man does is ever pretty but he is still an impressive hoss.
- Honor No More's Taven interfering in the match sets up a big match between Bullet Club and the Ring of Honor alumni on next week's show. That should be a star-studded showdown and high-profile main event.
The Impact Wrestling roster surrounded the ring as tag team champions Violent By Design's Eric Young and Joe Doering defended against The Good Brothers' Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson in a Lumberjack Match.
The hard-hitting match between heel teams was well executed, if rarely dynamic. The lumberjacks predictably interfered and set up the finish, with Matt Taven laying out Anderson so Young could score the pinfall.
The Impact tag team division could really use an injection of talent. There are some good, strong teams there but things always seem to come back to The Good Brothers and Violent By Design. Rich Swann and Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino and Decay's Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve could really use some signature wins to buy some momentum.
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Rocky Romero vs. Eddie Edwards
- Romero goading Edwards into a chop-off, only to poke him in the eye was a fun spot.
- Edwards recognizing Romero's reliance on an armbar finisher and switching his elbow pad to protect his injured left arm reflected the former world champion's superb in-ring psychology.
- Jonathan Gresham returned after the match, saving Romero from a cheap shot from Edwards and clearing the heel out of the ring in his first appearance since a sneak attack put him out of action.
For the first time in an Impact Wrestling ring, Honor No More's Eddie Edwards squared off with New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Rocky Romero.
Ring psychology and storytelling defined this one, with Romero looking to steal a win by focusing his attack on Edwards' left arm. Edwards, in return, scouted his opponent's offense and knew what was coming, repeatedly cutting off attempts at a sustained comeback.
Edwards would win the match with a rollup, protecting Romero in the event that he makes more appearances for the company but also reminding fans that the heel is an elite wrestler capable of beating an opponent any number of ways.
Good stuff from two grizzled ring veterans.
Grade
B+
Top Moments
Street Fight for the Knockouts Championship: Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz
- James' powerbombed Savannah Evans, from the ring apron and onto a table that did not break...and it looked like it hurt that much more as a result.
- The challenger unloading on Evans with a trash can was timed perfectly, firing up a somewhat quiet crowd and injecting energy into the main event. A veteran move that benefited the quality of the match.
- Green sitting by, unbothered as her friend and mentor was beaten was such a petty move and exactly what you want out of an unlikable heel. Great stuff to close this out.
- The slap-off between the two of them, ending with James attacking Green, was great. The arrival of Matt Cardona and his subsequent Radio Silence to James was greater.
The intense rivalry between Mickie James and Tasha Steelz wrote its latest chapter in a Street Fight, in an arena whose reputation for housing hardcore, violent matches precedes it. The match represented the extreme spirit admirably as James and Steelz utilized weaponry to punish each other.
The pacing was solid and while it may have appeared as though it relied too heavily on Savannah Evans' interference, it all set up a twist ending that saw Chelsea Green come to the challenger's aid, only to sit in a chair and watch as she was beaten down and defeated by The Boricua Badass.
Green offering no help was a great callback to James telling her not to get involved, that she didn't need her friend. Digital Media champion Matt Cardona wiping James out, then standing tall with his wife to close out the show as Green revealed her broken wrist to be fake, was a hell of an exclamation point on the angle.
Grade
B+
Top Moments