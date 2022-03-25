The 8 MLB Players Most Likely to Be Traded Before Opening Day

0 of 8

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Opening Day is less than two weeks away, and it's still not clear whether team rosters will be presented as currently constructed.

That's because the 99-day lockout put a halt to everyday business in Major League Baseball, during which teams would have already worked through most of the intricacies of free agency and offseason trades.

Even with the start of the season so close, trade rumors abound.

There are some overpaid veterans on teams they are not helping. Meanwhile, there are also teams that aren't totally interested in helping themselves.

With all of that in mind, here are eight players most likely to be traded before Opening Day, with special consideration given to the latest reports and player-team dynamics.