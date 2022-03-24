Fantasy Basketball 2022: Deep NBA Sleepers After March 23

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Look alive, managers, there are fantasy basketball championships to be won.

Whether you're looking to put a trophy on your mantel, drop some cash into your piggy bank or simply assemble bragging rights—it's playoff season. Unlike the NCAA's Big Dance, though, we get to rework our rosters at any given moment.

If you've made it this far, your lineup's likely pretty sharp. But if you need to replace some dull spots or replace an injured player, the waiver wire has ready and able candidates.

As such, here are three pickups you should consider. To cover as many needs and league sizes as possible, each plays a different position and is rostered in under 33 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.