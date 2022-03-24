Fantasy Basketball 2022: Deep NBA Sleepers After March 23

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Deep NBA Sleepers After March 23March 24, 2022
Look alive, managers, there are fantasy basketball championships to be won.
Whether you're looking to put a trophy on your mantel, drop some cash into your piggy bank or simply assemble bragging rights—it's playoff season. Unlike the NCAA's Big Dance, though, we get to rework our rosters at any given moment.
If you've made it this far, your lineup's likely pretty sharp. But if you need to replace some dull spots or replace an injured player, the waiver wire has ready and able candidates.
As such, here are three pickups you should consider. To cover as many needs and league sizes as possible, each plays a different position and is rostered in under 33 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.
Davion Mitchell, PG/SG, Sacramento Kings
The most highly rostered of the bunch, Davion Mitchell is available in 68 percent of leagues at the time of writing. Following his recent run of form, that number could very well decrease by the end of this sentence.
The Sacramento Kings' rookie point guard has been playing well lately, scoring 12-plus points and hitting one-plus threes in six consecutive games. With Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox sidelined, though, Mitchell has flipped a switch and filled the playmaking void.
Over his last two games, the 6'0" guard has amassed 53 points, 6 threes, 4 rebounds, 16 assists and 2 steals. He's balling, contributing across the most valuable guard categories and can add on defensive numbers, too.
The Kings only have one game left before Sunday, but Mitchell is worth a look if you can survive that lack of volume and benefit from his three matches next week.
Oshae Brissett, SF/PF, Indiana Pacers
It's hard to bank on an Indiana Pacer forward, given the team's confusing rotation, but nothing comes easy on the waiver wire. Still, Oshae Brissett has been productive and is on a run that can't be ignored.
Fairly well-rounded at the position, Brissett has been scoring points, grabbing rebounds and hitting some threes. Rostered in just 28 percent of leagues, the third-year forward has hit a late-season stride—racking up 2-plus threes, 10-plus points and 8-plus rebounds in each of his last three games.
He won't hurt you in many categories and sometimes all your lineup needs is a little bump across the board.
Trey Lyles, PF/C, Sacramento Kings
Last, but not least, we have Trey Lyles. It's another King, but that shouldn't be too surprising given the team's current injury situation.
Lyles was on many fantasy radars as a Detroit Piston earlier this year, thanks to some quality points, rebounds and, most importantly, threes. While his minutes were too unreliable then, the Sabonis injury has now opened some doors.
If you're looking to carve out an edge with threes, without sacrificing too much else, Lyles is a unique option in the frontcourt. Rostered in just 18 percent of leagues, the big has been putting up consistently useful numbers: 11-plus points, 1-plus threes and 5-plus rebounds in six of his last seven games.
He won't hurt your free-throw percentage or your turnover category, as he's shooting 84.4 percent from the line this season and averaging under one turnover per game. And he can become even more productive if his opportunity ticks upwards with Sabonis out.