NIT Tournament 2022: Bracket and Schedule for Semifinals in New York

Nate Billings/Associated Press

St. Bonaventure fell short of reaching the NCAA men's basketball tournament in 2022, after experiencing March Madness in 2021. However, the Bonnies are still making sure that the end of this season will be memorable for the program.

After missing out on the Big Dance, St. Bonaventure was invited to the National Invitation Tournament. And although the Bonnies were one of the 16 unseeded programs in the 32-team field, that hasn't stopped them from putting together an impressive showing.

With consecutive wins over Colorado, Oklahoma and Virginia, St. Bonaventure is one of four teams in the semifinals of this year's NIT. The Bonnies are now set to take on Xavier, with the winner advancing to face either Texas A&M or Washington State in the final.

During the first three rounds, NIT games took place at the campuses of the higher seeded school. Now that the field is down to four teams, the final three games will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Here's everything else you need to know about the semifinals of the 2022 NIT.