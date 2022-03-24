Ranking Bulls' Ideal 1st-Round Playoff Matchups

0 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls are huffing and puffing their way through the final stretch of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Once the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the fifth-seeded Bulls are closer to No. 7 (two games up) than No. 4 (three games back). That changes the calculus for an exercise like this since Chicago's potential first-round opponents have shifted of late.

Rather than lock horns with a play-in tournament participant, the Bulls are likelier to draw one of the East's elites. But of the four teams at the top, which one should Chicago want to see in the opening round? That's the question we're here to answer by ranking the Bulls' three most favorable realistic opponents based on matchups and play styles.