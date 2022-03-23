AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 23

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite saw Sting, Darby Allin and The Hardys battle Andrade Family Office's Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade in a blockbuster 8-man Tornado Tag match.

That match headlined a jam-packed card that also featured the return of CM Punk, the latest from Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, and the first in-ring action from the newly formed Jericho Appreciation Society.

What went down, who emerged with momentum on their side and what did it mean for AEW as it begins the march to Double or Nothing in Las Vegas this May?

Find out now with this recap of the March 23 episode.