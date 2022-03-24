MLB Rumors: Latest on Brett Gardner, Sean Manaea Trade Buzz and More

0 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

With spring training finally underway, there's some sense of normalcy surrounding Major League Baseball. Opening day (April 7) is quickly approaching, and teams are still in the business of constructing their 2022 rosters.

Naturally, that business includes free agency and the trade market—both of which were paused by the lockout. While many of the big names have since come off the board, several quality players can still likely be had.

Moves will continue to unfold between now and opening day, and the trade window will be open well into the season. What transactions could be on the immediate horizon? Let's dive into some of the latest buzz.