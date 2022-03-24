MLB Rumors: Latest on Brett Gardner, Sean Manaea Trade Buzz and More

MLB Rumors: Latest on Brett Gardner, Sean Manaea Trade Buzz and MoreMarch 24, 2022
With spring training finally underway, there's some sense of normalcy surrounding Major League Baseball. Opening day (April 7) is quickly approaching, and teams are still in the business of constructing their 2022 rosters.
Naturally, that business includes free agency and the trade market—both of which were paused by the lockout. While many of the big names have since come off the board, several quality players can still likely be had.
Moves will continue to unfold between now and opening day, and the trade window will be open well into the season. What transactions could be on the immediate horizon? Let's dive into some of the latest buzz.
Blue Jays Interested in Brett Gardner
Longtime New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner made his debut with the club back in 2008 and has been there ever since. He's widely expected to return to the Yankees this year, but he remains a free agent, and teams are interested.
Among the interested parties are the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Toronto views Gardner as a long shot but has been in contact with his representatives:
"The Blue Jays still figure that Brett Gardner and the Yankees will find their way back to each other. Nevertheless, Toronto has engaged the representatives of the free-agent outfielder just in case. The Yankees have yet to make their intentions with Gardner public. At present, the plan is to use Aaron Judge as the backup center fielder to Aaron Hicks with Estevan Florial and Ender Inciarte available for depth as either a fifth outfielder or at Triple-A."
It seems that the ball is essentially in New York's court here, and teams like Toronto may be in a holding pattern until New York decides its future with Gardner.
Oakland Focused on Moving Sean Manaea, May Move Frankie Montas
The Oakland Athletics appear willing to sell off part of their pitching rotation before the start of the regular season.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB on Fox, Oakland's primary focus is on dealing left-hander Sean Manaea. Right-hander Frankie Montas could also be on the block. It doesn't sound like the Athletics will move on Montas before Manaea, though.
"Teams in discussions with the A’s say Oakland currently is focused on trading LHP Sean Manaea, and is waiting to decide how to proceed with RHP Frankie Montas," Rosenthal tweeted.
It also doesn't sound like Oakland will dump either pitcher if the price isn't right.
"Interested teams are getting the impression the A's now may well hold onto their 2 young star starters—Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea," Jon Heyman of MLB Network and Audacy Sports tweeted. "Some do believe they are still be open to dealing Manaea, as Ken Rosenthal said. But quite possible they keep both—into the season anyway."
If Oakland cannot get a strong return for either pitcher now, it would make perfect sense to keep one or both as in-season trade chips and see how the early campaign unfolds.
Yankees Still Buying, in Pitcher, Catcher Markets
While the Yankees are still deciding what to do with Gardner and how to approach Aaron Judge's contract situation they remain in the market for pitchers like Manaea and Montas. They also were interested in infielder Trevor Story, who signed with the Boston Red Sox.
"Yankees, who checked in on Story, continue to focus on pitching. They remain one of many in on Montas/Manaea," Heyman tweeted.
According to Bruce Levine of 760 The Score, New York has also looked into Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The two-time All-Star has been with Chicago since 2016 but is in the final year of his contract and has been on the trade block all offseason, according to Levine.
"This is something that is really tough for me," Contreras said, per Levine. "Personally, the relationships I have with the team, players and fans, (leaving) will be something that will be really tough to take."
Levine reported that both the Yankees and the San Diego Padres have "checked in on" Contreras in recent weeks.