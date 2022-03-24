Buying and Selling the 2022 MLB Rookie of the Year Favorites

0 of 10

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

It's not always easy to predict the American League and National League Rookie of the Year winners.

Two years ago, Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis and Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams were far from favorites to win the hardware, and the same was true of Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India in 2021.

But Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena was undoubtedly one of the favorites in the AL last year, and other elite prospects such as Ronald Acuna Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager and Kris Bryant have won the award in recent years.

We took a closer look at the favorites for the 2022 Rookie of the Year honors and played a round of buy or sell based on their latest DraftKings odds. We detailed the four front-runners from each league along with a few players with longer odds who are worth considering.