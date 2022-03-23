Top Takeaways from DeMar DeRozan, Bulls vs. Giannis, Bucks

1 of 2

Morry Gash/Associated Press

On Saturday, Antetokounmpo was out of the Bucks' lineup and Khris Middleton couldn't lead the team to victory. On Tuesday, the Greek star returned, but Middleton didn't play due to a wrist injury. It's clear that Milwaukee is a bit banged-up during this final stretch of the regular season.

But as long as Antetokounmpo is on the court for Milwaukee, it's capable of beating any team. That's how valuable the former NBA MVP is to the Bucks' success, and it's apparent every time he's in action.

Milwaukee has won nine of the last 10 games that he has played in, and he's scored 30 or more points six times during that stretch. If he wasn't at 100 percent on Tuesday, it wasn't apparent, as he shot 9-for-12 from the field and played at his typical high level.

The Bucks may not have had Middleton, but that didn't matter because Antetokounmpo was back. And that's the biggest key to success for Milwaukee, which is in second in the Eastern Conference and only two games back of the Miami Heat for the top seed.

If Antetokounmpo can stay healthy, the Bucks will likely continue to play well and can make a push for the No. 1 spot in the East.

"You cannot step on the floor and say 'Oh, we're going to win every time.' It's impossible," he said, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "But at the end of the day we know that the effort is there. Now, our effort is there every single night, win or lose. So we're in a good place."

Milwaukee is at its best when both Antetokounmpo and Middleton are healthy, as well as its other key supporting players. But Giannis' presence is much more important for the Bucks' quest to win back-to-back NBA titles, as was clear when they lost by 19 points to the Timberwolves on Saturday.

It seems Antetokounmpo will be able to play through his recent knee soreness, and that's a terrific thing for Milwaukee.