Predicting Every NFL Team's 2022 Breakout Player

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

For all of the hype surrounding offseason arrivals on each NFL team, player development and progression are still key pieces of success for a franchise.

Every year, there are players who have breakout seasons. Sometimes it's a young player who is just coming into his own, like Trevon Diggs, who went from three interceptions in 2020 to a league-leading 11 last season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Sometimes it's a guy finally finding the right role with the right team. Cordarrelle Patterson embodied that as a versatile weapon for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 by nearly doubling his most productive season.

Whether it's due to a new coaching situation, the potential for an expanded role after free agency or someone has just flashed enough potential to take the next step, here's a look at one player from each NFL roster who could enjoy a breakout season in 2022.