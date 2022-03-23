Best Landing Spots for 2022 NFL Draft's Top QBs After Latest Signings, Trades

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The start of the new NFL year brought about a frenzy of quarterback movement.

Teams that many had pegged as taking a quarterback early in the 2022 draft addressed the problem this offseason via signings and trades.

While some clubs are no longer in the QB market at all—the Denver Broncos patched their most glaring hole by trading for Russell Wilson—others might still roll the dice on a first-year signal-caller as an insurance policy.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a decent bet to do so after inking Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal, knowing full well how poorly he fared in his last opportunity to start.

Although the pool of available QB talent has shrunk significantly, a handful of viable starters are still up for grabs. Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield and Gardner Minshew are the three quarterbacks most likely to be dealt before the 2022 draft.

But barring trades for that trio, here's a look at where the five top 2022 QB prospects would best fit if the April 28-30 draft were held today.

Seattle Seahawks: Malik Willis, Liberty

The Seahawks are looking for a starting QB for the first time in a decade.

After suffering through the worst season in the Pete Carroll era, Seattle's brass elected to forge a new path without Wilson.

Jacob Eason and Drew Lock, the latter of whom came over in the Wilson trade, are the top two quarterbacks on the roster. The team has also discussed bringing back incumbent backup Geno Smith, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. Still, with no viable succession plan in place, the Seahawks would be best served taking Malik Willis at No. 9.

Seattle acquired Denver's top-10 selection—along with three other early picks—in the Wilson deal and could turn that pick into its quarterback of the future.

Willis possesses the same type of elite athleticism and intelligence that made Wilson a successful NFL signal-caller. He's adept at making things happen on the move and is a threat to turn a broken play into a home run.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department also cited the Liberty product's arm strength, build—Willis stands at nearly 6'1" and 219 pounds—and competitive nature as reasons he's a top-flight prospect.

While Willis isn't a Wilson clone, he has many of the same skills. He might not find immediate success against NFL defenses as he adjusts to the speed and talent he'll face, but the upside is undeniable.

Although the Seahawks are likely starting a rebuild, adding Willis could get them through it quickly and have them contending again soon.

New Orleans Saints: Matt Corral, Ole Miss

The Saints started the post-Drew Brees era in disappointing fashion.

Quarterback was a revolving door because of injuries, and none of the four players the club started last year appeared to be a long-term solution.

While New Orleans did retain Jameis Winston, the front office shouldn't be averse to using an early draft selection on a signal-caller.

The Saints have the No. 18 pick, a spot they can likely land Ole Miss' Matt Corral, who has a chance to turn into a better version of Taysom Hill for New Orleans.

The 23-year-old is much younger coming into the league—Hill was already 27 at the start of his first season—and is a similarly excellent athlete.

The Rebels star projects to be a better passer as well. B/R's Scouting Department called him a "quick-twitch player who can snap throws off play fakes" and noted Corral's consistency and quickness on his release.

While his arm strength won't blow away observers, he's accurate on his short- and medium-range throws and can fit the ball into a tight window.

Corral might not be the biggest prospect at 6'2", 212 pounds and still needs to adapt to pro-style offenses, but he should do well under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.

Carmichael helped turn Winston into a much more refined passer than he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The QB was posting top-tier efficiency numbers through seven games before his torn ACL last year, and Carmichael could have a similar impact on Corral.

Should he make it to New Orleans, Corral projects to be the team's eventual replacement for Winston and a future starter.

Detroit Lions: Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

The Lions may have finished with the second-worst record in football, but this team was tougher than its record indicates.

Detroit is a few upgrades away from contending after losing six games by one score or less. A quarterback is the most needed addition, as Jared Goff doesn't appear to be the answer in the Motor City.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2016 went just 3-10-1 in his first year starting for the Lions. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes for a mere 3,245 yards and 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions while earning a replacement-level 60.7 PFF grade.

Switching him out or Kenny Pickett, arguably the most polished signal-caller in his class, could have Detroit's offense performing at a higher level in 2022.

Pickett simply looks like a franchise quarterback, standing over 6'3" and weighing in at 217 pounds. He's not a world-class athlete, but he's above average in that area and can create outside the pocket.

The B/R Scouting Department noted his firm grasp on a variety of concepts during his four years running Pittsburgh's offense. During that span, Pickett displayed good arm strength and accuracy at all three levels, especially downfield while moving outside the pocket.

If he can learn to stand in the pocket more consistently—rather than attempting to break out when it's not necessary—Pickett should improve upon the 114 sacks he took with the Panthers.

While Goff remains under contract for at least the upcoming season, it would hardly be a shock if he's relegated to the bench for Pickett early in his career.

The 23-year-old appears ready to make an instant impact, and the Lions are the ideal place for him to do so.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

The Steelers are heading into unfamiliar territory after starting Ben Roethlisberger every season since 2004. Big Ben's retirement has left the organization scrambling to find a replacement.

Although the team dished out a two-year deal worth up to $27 million to Trubisky, the former Chicago Bears quarterback still has to prove he's a viable starter.

Trubisky, the No. 2 pick in 2017, never earned a PFF grade above 66.4 and flamed out in the Windy City after four seasons.

Some believe the 27-year-old may have rehabilitated his career working behind Josh Allen and studying under Brian Daboll with the Buffalo Bills last year, but the Steelers should have a backup plan in case Trubisky hasn't improved since leaving the Bears.

Desmond Ridder could be that insurance option if the team takes him at No. 20.

The Cincinnati star had a strong showing at the combine and looks to be the most balanced of the incoming crop of rookie QBs.

The B/R Scouting Department is high on Ridder, identifying him as its top QB and No. 16 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Ridder's height—he stands 6'3"—elite athleticism, footwork and pocket movement were noted as some of his best attributes, pairing well with good arm strength and an ability to go through his progressions at a high level.

He did "try to do too much" at times for the Bearcats but seemed to settle in as a senior and had his best year in 2021.

The Steelers are likely to give Trubisky the first shot at starting no matter who they take in the 2022 draft, but nabbing a player like Ridder could set them up well for the future.

Washington Commanders: Sam Howell, UNC

The Commanders are another team that brought in an underperforming veteran quarterback this offseason.

The organization coughed up draft capital to acquire Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts but shouldn't be overly confident in the 29-year-old's ability to turn things around in the nation's capital.

Wentz lasted just one season in Indy after heading over in a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. He lost his job to Jalen Hurts in 2020 before failing to guide the Colts to the playoffs in 2021.

Washington will want to have a younger prospect to develop this season in case Wentz disappoints again. Sam Howell looks like an ideal QB to groom to become the team's starter down the line.

The B/R Scouting Department believes the UNC product would be an ideal fit on a team that doesn't need to see an immediate return on its investment.

The Commanders hold the No. 11 pick but would likely want to get Howell when they are next on the clock at No. 47, perhaps trading up to secure him if he's still on the board going into Day 2.

There's plenty to like about Howell, including a sturdy build—he's nearly 6'1" and tips the scales at 218 pounds—and a powerful arm that lets him throw a great deep ball.

When he's dialed in, Howell has displayed good accuracy. There are concerns about his inconsistent footwork and other poor mechanics, including a slow release that stems from an over-the-top throwing motion.

He's also coming out of a Tar Heels offense that relied heavily on run-pass options, meaning Howell will need time to work on progressions and reads before he's ready to succeed.

Still, the Commanders can afford to be patient with the 21-year-old. Wentz is basically on a year-to-year deal through the 2024 campaign with zero dead money if he's released following the 2022 campaign.

It might take a few seasons to get Howell up to speed, but the potential is clearly there for him to become the Commanders' future starting signal-caller.

Salary-cap info via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.