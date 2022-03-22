2022 NBA Free Agency: Predictions for Top Stars Expected to Hit the Market

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

James Harden could have removed himself from this discussion had he picked up his $47.4 million player option for next season, per Spotrac. According to the Beard, that was actually his intention, but he missed the deadline to do it in-season.

"Everything happened so fast," Harden told reporters. "I just wanted to get here and take my time and most importantly focus on the end game and that's to win a championship."

There are more colorful conspiracy theories regarding what may have happened, but if we can take Harden at his word, there may be nothing to see here.

He worked his way to Philadelphia, where he has an MVP-caliber co-star in Joel Embiid and an executive he shares a deep history with in Sixers president Daryl Morey. It would be difficult for Harden to sniff out a better basketball situation, which makes it tough to see him leaving nearly $50 million on the table just to try finding one.

Prediction: Harden will pick up his player option to stay in Philadelphia next season.

