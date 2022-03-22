Grades for MLB's Most Impactful Free-Agent Signings of the Last Week

0 of 11

Matt York/Associated Press

What? You thought we were going to just grade Major League Baseball's biggest post-lockout moves through last Monday and leave it at that?

Not a chance.

Though there were plenty of impact moves for us to size up this time last week, things kept humming right along, specifically on MLB's free-agent market, which is now almost picked clean after a series of high-profile signings.

Of these, we chose the 10 biggest signings by way of guaranteed dollars for the grading treatment. We mostly weighed the fit between team and player, though we also deemed it relevant if a contract was more or less expensive or inexpensive than expected.

We'll start with some honorable mentions and then proceed in chronological order.