NBA Rookie of the Year Ladder: Scottie Barnes Is Making One Final Push

10. Davion Mitchell, PG/SG, Sacramento Kings

Mitchell's defense has passed the smell test all season, but he can credit a recent offensive uptick for helping him crack the top 10. He has scored double-digits in six of his last seven outings, a surge punctuated by his 28-point, nine-assist masterpiece on Sunday night. Over these seven games, he averaged 15.3 points, 3.7 assists (against 2.0 turnovers) and 1.0 steal with a healthy 47.2/41.7/61.5 shooting slash to boot.

9. Jonathan Kuminga, PF, Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have been cautious of throwing too much at Kuminga too soon, but his ahead-of-schedule skill and explosive athleticism keep forcing their hands. His numbers are still held in check a bit by his supporting role, but he's still sitting on 14.1 points per night and 54.7 percent shooting over his last 20 games.

8. Ayo Dosunmu, PG/SG, Chicago Bulls

As a defense-first role player on a team with several high-level scorers, Dosunmu doesn't always get the spotlight time he deserves. Even this ranking might undersell his achievements (a 52.2/39.1/67.2 shooting slash and 3.3 assists against 1.3 turnovers per game), which is a huge testament to last year's No. 38 pick. When injuries forced him into the starting lineup in mid-January, that could have drowned the Bulls. Instead, he helped them tread water (14-16 since Jan. 15).

7. Josh Giddey, SG, Oklahoma City Thunder

Giddey hasn't suited up since Feb. 24, and with the Thunder playing for draft-lottery odds, they have no reason to hurry him back. Some out-of-sight-out-of-mind forces are working against him, as his per-game numbers (12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists) might demand a higher ranking than this. But the absences, coupled with OKC's lack of team success, are working against him.

6. Jalen Green, SG, Houston Rockets

Since Feb. 17, 46 players have averaged at least 19.5 points, 89 have averaged at least 3.5 assists and 62 have averaged at last two three-pointers on 37-plus percent shooting. Just 19 have done all of the above, and Green is the lone freshman in that group. His scoring surges are becoming more frequent and efficient. If he keeps the volume cranked and sustains his hot shooting through the stretch run, he could crack the top five.