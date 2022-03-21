Cowboys' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

It's been a tough offseason for the Dallas Cowboys thus far. They were coming off a dispiriting loss in the Wild Card Round and have since only gotten worse—on paper, anyway.

Dallas traded away wide receiver Amari Cooper in a cap-saving move and then missed out on re-signing pass-rusher Randy Gregory. The Cowboys were close to re-signing Gregory, but he reversed course and joined the Denver Broncos instead.

Gregory then blasted the Cowboys on social media for their handling of the negotiations—Gregory was unhappy with the contract language, including a clause that would have voided guarantees in the event of a fine or a suspension, according to Ed Werder of ESPN (h/t ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams).

Losing two key contributors hurts, but it's not been all bad news for the Cowboys this offseason.

Here you will find a look a three of the biggest decisions Dallas has made this offseason and how they grade out based on factors like value and potential impact.