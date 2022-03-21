Steelers' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have long been one of the NFL's most stable and successful franchises. Under head coach Mike Tomlin, they have never experienced a losing season.

However, the Steelers will be tested in 2022. Longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has retired, while the rival Cincinnati Bengals have emerged as one of the best young teams in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are still lurking in the AFC North as well, while the Cleveland Browns just traded for three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. For the Steelers, success this season is not guaranteed.

However, Pittsburgh did have a playoff roster in 2021 and has had a solid start to the offseason. It should at least be in the postseason conversation once again this year.

The following are three of the biggest decisions the Steelers have made through the first week of free agency and how they grade out based on factors like value and potential impact.