Ranking Every 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin WrestleMania Match Ever

Credit: WWE.com

Few WWE Superstars are more synonymous with WrestleMania than "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

He may not have had as many matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All as fellow icons such as The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan and John Cena, but a majority of the matchups he did have are considered classics by fans and rightfully so.

The Texas Rattlesnake made his Show of Shows debut at WrestleMania 12 in an undercard gem against Savio Vega. From there, he went on to win the WWE Championship three times at the event and headline with the likes of Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart and, of course, The Rock.

In fact, Austin's last match ever was at WrestleMania 19 with The Great One. Since then, he's been a part of many monumental 'Mania moments including serving as a special guest referee, being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and straight up raising hell like only he can.

This year, he'll be back under the bright lights of WrestleMania as a guest on The KO Show with Kevin Owens. Rumors have been running rampant for over a month that he could be stepping back into the ring in an official capacity at the event, but regardless of what happens, it promises to be a must-see segment.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return, here is every "Stone Cold" Steve Austin WrestleMania match ranked from worst to best.