The Biggest Winners and Losers of Early NFL Free Agency

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

NFL free agency is an ongoing part of the offseason, but the opening week in 2022 brought a whirlwind of signings around the league.

Seven days in—since the legal tampering window opened, at least—a few franchises have already made meaningful improvements to their roster. On the other hand, though, a couple of teams haven't engaged in much activity on the open market, possibly to their own detriment.

One critical note: Trades are not included here. The focus is entirely on players who signed as free agents. Otherwise, the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders would be highlighted as winners after acquiring Russell Wilson and Davante Adams, respectively.

Reported contract terms and value are considered, along with perceived needs and whether those were addressed.