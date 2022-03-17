NFL Rumors: Za'Darius Smith Won't Sign Ravens Contract, Will Remain Free Agent

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It turns out Za'Darius Smith won't be a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith won't sign with the Ravens and will remain a free agent.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Smith agreed to a four-year, $35 million contract with Baltimore.

Smith became a free agent Monday after being released by the Green Bay Packers in a cost-cutting move. He spent the first four years of his career with the Ravens from 2015 to 2018 before signing with the Packers in March 2019.

After finishing 19th in points allowed (23.1 per game) and 28th in Football Outsiders' DVOA in 2021, the Ravens defense has already undergone significant changes this offseason.

Head coach John Harbaugh announced in January that Don "Wink" Martindale wouldn't return as defensive coordinator. Martindale joined the Ravens coaching staff in 2012 as linebackers coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator after the 2017 season.

One of the issues for Baltimore's defense was its pass rush. The unit tied for 13th in ESPN's pass-rush win rate (41 percent) but tied for 22nd in sacks (34).

The Ravens did make a big splash in the secondary Wednesday when they agreed to a deal with free-agent safety Marcus Williams.

Smith was poised to be the anchor of Baltimore's defensive line. The two-time Pro Bowler only played one game with the Packers during the regular season because of a back injury, but he did record a sack in his return against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

In his first two seasons with the Packers, Smith recorded 60 quarterback hits, 29 tackles for loss and 26 sacks in 32 games.