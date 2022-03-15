Marcus Williams, Ravens Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $70M Contract in NFL Free Agency

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Free-agent safety Marcus Williams agreed to a five-year, $70 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the deal includes $37 million in guaranteed money:

The dependable Williams started 76 games from 2017 to 2021 for New Orleans, accumulating 15 interceptions, 320 tackles and 38 passes defended. He had a career-high four interceptions in 2017 and 2019 and amassed a career-high 13 passes defended in 2019.

Williams played the 2021 season out on a one-year, $10.6 million deal after the Saints placed the franchise tag on the ex-Utah star. He had two interceptions, eight pass breakups and 74 tackles.

Williams was part of a strong secondary featuring him and shutdown cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Thanks in part to the back end, the Saints defense shined in 2021, finishing fourth in points allowed.

The Ravens hope he'll be able to recreate that magic in Baltimore.

Williams is also young for a five-year veteran, as he won't turn 26 until September. The best could be yet to come in a potentially long and prosperous NFL career.