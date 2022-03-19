The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 204

0 of 7

Chris Unger/Getty Images

It's two weeks after a pay-per-view event. It's two weeks away from another one.

But it was hardly an excuse for a mid-month lull for the UFC, which instead took its show on the road to the O2 Arena in London for a midday (in the U.S.) broadcast on ESPN+.

The 12-bout Fight Night show was the first to be staged away from the promotion's Apex home facility in Las Vegas since January 2021 and the first one outside of either the Nevada desert or the Fight Island venue in the United Arab Emirates since May 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

English fan-favorite Tom Aspinall and Russian veteran Alexander Volkov topped the bill in a duel of the world's 11th- and sixth-ranked heavyweights, respectively, and four other bouts involved at least one ranked fighter.

UK-based John Gooden joined Michael Bisping and Paul Felder at the broadcast table, while Laura Sanko worked the rest of the room for breaking news and feature pieces, and Din Thomas chimed in with intermittent technical analysis.

The B/R combat sports team was in its weekend vantage point as well to compile the definitive list of winners and losers from the show, and we invite you to share your impressions with a word or two in the comments.