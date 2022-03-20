Ranking the Best College QB-WR Duos in the NFL After Carr, Adams Reunion

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

In a 2022 NFL offseason filled with shocking trades, stunning free-agency reversals and surprise un-retirements, the Las Vegas Raiders' acquisition of wideout Davante Adams feels like just another big move.

It's a massive addition, though—one that might be the trade of the offseason in a different year. It's not just noteworthy because the Raiders landed one of the game's best receivers or that they only yielded first and second-round picks in the 2022 draft and handed out a new five-year, $140 million contract to make it happen.

It's also a huge deal because it reunites Adams with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. The two played together at Fresno State, and Adams—who played his high school ball in Palo Alto, California—had a "lifelong dream" of playing for the Raiders and with Carr, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

If Carr and Adams can quickly rekindle the chemistry they had at Fresno State, they could emerge as one of the NFL's best quarterback-receiver duos. Carr is a three-time Pro Bowler who's had 30 game-winning drives. Adams is a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro.

The Raiders are not alone in trying to reignite a spark that existed in the college ranks. We've recently seen multiple teams pair quarterbacks with one of their top collegiate options. It's a trend that may well continue.

How does the duo of Adams and Carr stack up against some of the top college QB-WR tandems who reconnected in the pros? Let's dive into five of the top pairings and examine what they've accomplished in college and as pros, and look at their potential.

5. Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne Jr.



Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars constructed this tandem during the 2021 draft. Jacksonville claimed Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick and snagged his college teammate, running back and receiver Travis Etienne Jr., with the 25th pick.

While Etienne was primarily a running back with the Tigers, he did his fair share of pass-catching. In 2019, he amassed 1,614 rushing yards, 37 receptions, 432 receiving yards and 23 combined touchdowns.

Jacksonville was working with Etienne as a wide receiver last offseason before injury ended his rookie campaign.

"Right now we're focusing on the fundamentals of wide receiver play, learning the offense from wide receiver," former Jags head coach Urban Meyer told reporters.

Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury during the preseason that ended his year, and Meyer has since been replaced by Doug Pederson. We haven't seen this duo perform as pros yet, and the new regime might not have the same plan of using Etienne as a wideout.

However, Lawrence and Etienne were a formidable college tandem and could be elite in the NFL. They'll reside at the bottom of our list until they're more proven as pros, but they could rise rapidly in 2022.

4. Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in 2020's second round. A year later, they grabbed former Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith with the 10th pick.

Hurts and Smith had limited experience together at Alabama. In Hurts' final season with the Crimson Tide, 2018, he only had 70 pass attempts, as Tua Tagovailoa had overtaken him as the full-time starter.

In Smith's first season at Alabama, 2017, the receiver had only eight receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

Still, there was a familiarity there, and Hurts and Smith showed they had chemistry as Eagles last season. Hurts helped take Philadelphia to the playoffs, while Smith proved to be a reliable top target.

Smith finished his rookie season with 64 catches, 916 yards and five touchdowns. He helped post a passer rating of 102.1 when targeted.

This is a playoff-caliber duo that should showcase the sort of connection they didn't get a chance to establish in college. It wouldn't be a shock to see Hurts and Smith help each other become Pro Bowlers in 2022.

3. Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins took Hurts' Alabama successor, Tagovailoa, with the fifth pick in the 2020 draft. A year later, they took explosive Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth selection.

Unlike Hurts and Smith, Tagovailoa and Waddle had a strong connection during their collegiate days. In 2018, for example, Tagovailoa passed for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns with only six interceptions. Waddle caught 45 passes for 848 yards and seven touchdowns that season.

Their connection picked up where it left off in Miami last year. While Tagovailoa (90.1 passer rating) was inconsistent under center, Waddle was an immediate star.

"You know the urgency and the passion he plays a game with and you can tell he was a guy that was going to come in and be a pro early," new wide receivers coach Wes Welker said of Waddle, per Alain Poupart of FanNation.

Waddle caught 104 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns while helping Tagovailoa go 7-5 as a starter.

While Tagovailoa is the least accomplished quarterback on this list next to Lawrence—the other three have been to the playoffs—he and Waddle have the sort of chemistry that can carry Miami to the postseason multiple times in the not-too-distant future.

2. Derek Carr and Davante Adams

As far as accomplishments go, Carr and Adams are at the top of the pack. We've already examined some of their individual accolades, but it's worth diving into what they did together on the collegiate field.

Despite playing only two seasons at Fresno State—he redshirted as a freshman—Adams set school records in receptions (233) and receiving touchdowns (38). In all, Adams racked up 3,031 yards in his two years playing with Carr.

Carr, meanwhile, led the FBS with 5,083 passing yards in 2013. In his two years with Adams, he threw for 9,187 yards and 87 touchdowns.

In short, Carr and Adams were phenomenal together in college, and both are now accomplished pros. Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in the game, and while Carr might not be considered elite, he's well above average.

A year from now, Carr and Adams might just be at the top of this list. They haven't yet had the opportunity to shine together on the pro stage, however, which gives the top spot to a duo that has appeared in both college and NFL championship games.

1. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

While Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have had only one pro season together, the Cincinnati Bengals' tandem is already one of the NFL's best.

Burrow helped carry the Bengals to their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years, but he couldn't have done it without Chase. The 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year was simply spectacular, catching 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns while making the Pro Bowl.

More impressive, though, was the chemistry that Burrow and Chase exhibited on the field. It's a connection that dates back to their time together at LSU.

"Guys around the offense laughed about the 50-50 ball. They said, 'Hey, in this room, with Ja'Marr and Joe, it's an 80-20 ball,'" former LSU co-offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger said, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

Burrow and Chase won a national title together in 2019 while having two of the greatest collegiate seasons ever. Burrow passed for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns with only six interceptions. Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The two have picked up where they left off that season, and Burrow and Chase appear poised to be a Super Bowl-caliber tandem for years.

It will be interesting to revisit this list in a year, and it will be fun to see if any new duos are formed during the 2022 draft—the New England Patriots, for example, could pair quarterback Mac Jones with Alabama receiver John Metchie III.

For now, Burrow and Chase represent the best college teammate QB-WR tandem in the NFL, but you can bet that other pairs—including Carr and Adams—will be hot on their heels.