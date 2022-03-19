Top Takeaways from Luka Doncic, Mavs vs. James Harden, Joel Embiid, 76ers

1 of 2

David Dow/Getty Images

Harden has played alongside some talented players throughout his 13-year NBA career. Now, the 32-year-old guard is sharing the court with Embiid, who is scoring a league-best 30 points per game. And while the 7'0" center may still be the 76ers' primary scoring option, Harden is capable of taking over games himself.

That's what happened late during Friday's game. Harden scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, helping Philadelphia stretch its lead early in the period. After three quarters, the Sixers led by eight. When Harden knocked down a free throw with seven minutes and 45 seconds to go in the fourth, the 76ers led by 18.

Everybody in the NBA knows what Harden is capable of, considering he led the league in scoring three straight seasons from 2017-20, earning NBA MVP honors in 2017-18. He may no longer be averaging more than 30 points a game like he was then, but he's also improved his playmaking skills.

On Friday, Harden became the first Sixers player to record at least 20 points and 10 assists in three straight games since Allen Iverson in 2005, per ESPN Stats & Info. He's had 11 or more assists in seven of his first 10 games with Philadelphia.

But when it's time for Harden to take over, he can. And Embiid is the type of teammate who wants to see Harden's aggressiveness come out in key moments.

"He's been, at times, way too passive," Embiid said, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. "In the playoffs, he has to be aggressive whether he's scoring the ball or he's finding guys. Same thing with me. It has to start with us, and we gotta look to make the right plays whether it's scoring or playmaking."

If Embiid and Harden are pushing each other, they're likely going to perform their best. That's a bad thing for opposing teams, because these are two of the best players in the league working together as a top duo.

So the 76ers are rolling as they look to keep building momentum toward the playoffs, and Harden's play has been helping them do that. He could even lead them to a deep postseason run, assuming he can keep this up and play with the aggressiveness that Embiid has been helping to get out of him.