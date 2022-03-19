Top Takeaways from Luka Doncic, Mavs vs. James Harden, Joel Embiid, 76ersMarch 19, 2022
Top Takeaways from Luka Doncic, Mavs vs. James Harden, Joel Embiid, 76ers
In a battle between two probable playoff teams, the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks played a close game for three quarters on Friday night. But in the fourth, the Sixers pulled away, as the superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden lifted them to a 111-101 victory.
Embiid had 32 points on 11-for-20 shooting while also recording eight rebounds, five steals, four assists and one block. Harden played a game-high 42 minutes and tallied 24 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block. Philadelphia notched its ninth win in its past 12 games.
It was a rare loss for Dallas, which had won 14 of its previous 17 contests entering the road matchup. Luka Doncic had an off shooting night, as he was held to 17 points on 5-for-20 shooting. He went 2-for-10 from three-point range and 5-for-9 at the free-throw line.
Here are some key takeaways from the 76ers' win over the Mavs.
Embiid Is Helping Harden's Game Reach High Level
Harden has played alongside some talented players throughout his 13-year NBA career. Now, the 32-year-old guard is sharing the court with Embiid, who is scoring a league-best 30 points per game. And while the 7'0" center may still be the 76ers' primary scoring option, Harden is capable of taking over games himself.
That's what happened late during Friday's game. Harden scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, helping Philadelphia stretch its lead early in the period. After three quarters, the Sixers led by eight. When Harden knocked down a free throw with seven minutes and 45 seconds to go in the fourth, the 76ers led by 18.
Everybody in the NBA knows what Harden is capable of, considering he led the league in scoring three straight seasons from 2017-20, earning NBA MVP honors in 2017-18. He may no longer be averaging more than 30 points a game like he was then, but he's also improved his playmaking skills.
On Friday, Harden became the first Sixers player to record at least 20 points and 10 assists in three straight games since Allen Iverson in 2005, per ESPN Stats & Info. He's had 11 or more assists in seven of his first 10 games with Philadelphia.
But when it's time for Harden to take over, he can. And Embiid is the type of teammate who wants to see Harden's aggressiveness come out in key moments.
"He's been, at times, way too passive," Embiid said, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. "In the playoffs, he has to be aggressive whether he's scoring the ball or he's finding guys. Same thing with me. It has to start with us, and we gotta look to make the right plays whether it's scoring or playmaking."
If Embiid and Harden are pushing each other, they're likely going to perform their best. That's a bad thing for opposing teams, because these are two of the best players in the league working together as a top duo.
So the 76ers are rolling as they look to keep building momentum toward the playoffs, and Harden's play has been helping them do that. He could even lead them to a deep postseason run, assuming he can keep this up and play with the aggressiveness that Embiid has been helping to get out of him.
Brunson Keeps Impressing in Breakout Season for Mavs
Even though the Mavericks lost on Friday, it was another impressive night for Jalen Brunson. The 25-year-old guard has been terrific throughout the 2021-22 campaign, and his breakout season is a big reason why Dallas is in a playoff position in the Western Conference.
Brunson led the Mavs with 24 points, the most he had scored in a game since tallying 25 against the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 29. He went 10-for-14 from the field and carried Dallas' offense on a night when Doncic was uncharacteristically inefficient.
If the Mavericks are going to have a strong showing in the postseason, they'll likely need Brunson to continue at a high level. He provides them with a great secondary scoring option alongside Doncic, as he's averaging a career-high 16.1 points per contest.
Friday's game was a homecoming for Brunson, who was born in Brunswick, N.J., before heading to Villanova University for college ball. The Wildcats play some of their home games at Wells Fargo Center, so Brunson was quite familiar with his surroundings for the matchup against the Sixers.
"It's definitely fun playing here," Brunson said, per Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' team website. "I played in this building for three years [in college], grew up not too far from here. It's definitely special."
On most nights, Doncic is going to shoot better, and Brunson won't have to carry as much of the load on offense. But he's proving that he's capable of doing that for Dallas if called upon, which will be valuable if teams try to limit Doncic's production down the stretch and in the playoffs.
Even though Brunson has played so well thus far, his big season may have not yet reached its peak. It will be exciting to see how he continues to perform the rest of the way, because he's showing he can step up and be a leader for the Mavs.