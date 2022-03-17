Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 17

0 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The road to Impact Wrestling's Rebellion continued Thursday night on AXS TV with an episode of the company's weekly show headlined by No. 1 contender to the world title, Josh Alexander, battling the insufferable Matt Taven of Honor No More.

That strong main event topped a card that also saw Deonna Purrazzo defend both the Reina de Reinas and Ring of Honor Women's titles in a three-way dance and The Motor City Machine Guns square off with Bullet Club's Jay White and Chris Bey in a dream tag team match.

Who emerged victorious, momentum on their side ahead of the springtime extravaganza?

Find out now with this recap of the March 17 broadcast.