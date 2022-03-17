NFL Free Agency 2022: Live Updates, Rumors and Signings from Day 2March 17, 2022
NFL Free Agency 2022: Live Updates, Rumors and Signings from Day 2
On the second day of the new NFL league year, one position has taken over free agency.
Actually, one player has.
As Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson weighs his four potential trade suitors, other teams need to brace themselves for the ripple effects of his decision.
If Watson picks the Atlanta Falcons, what would they do with Matt Ryan? Which team could look to San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo as a fallback? What's next for the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield?
All of those questions (and more) loom over the NFL on Thursday. But while we wait for the dominoes to start falling under center, free agency rolls on.
And as it does, here's a look at the latest speculation and updates from across the league.
Deshaun Watson 'Torn' Between 4 Teams, Favorite Emerging?
Where will Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wind up?
On Wednesday, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported teams involved in trade talks for him believed he might decide upon his next landing spot as early as yesterday. However, he's still weighing his options.
"Per source, Deshaun Watson is 'incredibly torn,'" Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported. "He was impressed by the presentations from all four teams. They have made it very difficult for him to make a choice. There's no specific timetable for a decision."
The Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints have all met with Watson and made trade proposals to the Texans. At this point, it's just a matter of waiting to see which team Watson chooses to waive his no-trade clause for.
However, Watson met with the Saints for a second time on Wednesday evening, per Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football. And New Orleans restructured a number of contracts to carve out nearly $30 million in cap space, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
Once Watson decides upon his new team, the NFL's quarterback carousel should kick into overdrive.
Browns Want 'Adult' at QB, Divorce with Baker Mayfield Looming
It remains to be seen whether the Cleveland Browns will land Deshaun Watson. But one thing appears more likely with each passing hour: Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland is over.
On Tuesday, Mayfield sent out a cryptic tweet all but saying goodbye to fans in Cleveland. One day later, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that the relationship between Mayfield and the Browns has seemingly passed the point of no return (h/t Brian Wacker of the New York Post):
"They're breaking up, regardless of whether or not Deshaun Watson ends up in Cleveland. The one thing that I was told is that it's just not a match emotionally, whereas Baker Mayfield's passion and emotional leadership were embraced in Oklahoma and even in the beginning with the Browns, things have changed and they want what they consider an adult at the position."
Mortensen went on to mention the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks as potential fits for Mayfield.
Mayfield and the Browns have had their share of both highs (the team's first playoff win in decades) and lows (an injury-marred and disappointing 2021 campaign). But a parting of the ways appears to be a foregone conclusion regardless of how the Watson sweepstakes ends.
Matt Ryan Knew About Atlanta's Pursuit of Deshaun Watson…Maybe
The Atlanta Falcons are one of the four reported finalists for Deshaun Watson. That creates a potentially awkward situation given that Atlanta already has a long-time starter under center in Matt Ryan.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that the Falcons had "informed Matt Ryan last weekend that they were pursuing Deshaun Watson. The lines of communication have been kept open between Ryan and the Falcons."
However, Ryan's sister-in-law promptly replied that Schefter's colleague, Chris Mortensen, who originally reported that Ryan was made aware of Atlanta's interest in Watson, had "reported wrong."
Between this situation and the fallout in Cleveland with Baker Mayfield, there seems to be no easy way to tell the old guy that you're looking toward a new one.
And once that pursuit begins, there may be no going back.
49ers Hoping for Expanded Market for Jimmy Garoppolo
If the Cleveland Browns don't land Deshaun Watson, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be a plan B for them.
"Jimmy Garoppolo is one I would not ignore for Cleveland," ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Wednesday (h/t Will Brinson of CBS Sports).
With so many teams vying for Watson, there hasn't been much interest in Garoppolo as of yet, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.
"Since the Colts traded their starter, Carson Wentz, to the Commanders eight days ago," Barrows said, "the market for Garoppolo has been Indianapolis and … Indianapolis."
After restructuring the contracts of several players Wednesday to get under the salary cap, the 49ers don't have to flip Garoppolo right away. Say what you will about Jimmy G's ceiling (or lack thereof), but he's 31-14 as the starter in San Francisco and has led the team to the NFC Championship Game twice in the last three years.
If the Browns get into the bidding for Garoppolo, the Niners may be able to increase their asking price. And with Trey Lance waiting in the wings, they'll likely move on from Garoppolo once a Watson suitor strikes out.
What's Next for Julio Jones?
One year ago, the Tennessee Titans' acquisition of veteran wide receiver Julio Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons was considered one of the biggest splash moves of the offseason.
That splash wound up a splat. After Jones set career lows in receptions (31), yardage (434) and touchdowns (one), the Titans released him with a post June-1 designation on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini.
That move set off a flurry of speculation regarding where Jones might wind up. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie already made a recruiting pitch to Jones on Twitter, telling him: "You don't have to practice with us during the week, because it's cold. Just show up on Sundays."
Jones has missed seven games in each of the last two seasons, but he has six 1,000-yard seasons and three 100-catch campaigns under his belt. His best days may be behind him, but there should be plenty of interest from contenders who need a secondary receiver and red-zone threat.
Looking at you, Dallas Cowboys. And you, Kansas City Chiefs. And you, Green Bay Packers.
Just because Jones and A,J. Brown didn't work doesn't mean that Jones and Davante Adams wouldn't.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Continue Effort to Keep the Band Together
As soon as Tom Brady decided that retirement wasn't his thing, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' entire offseason focus changed.
Rebuilding? That's for suckers. It was time for Tampa Bay to reload. And it has been doing so ever since.
The latest move came late Wednesday night. After originally franchise-tagging wide receiver Chris Godwin, the Buccaneers agreed to terms with him on a three-year, $60 million contract that includes $40 million in guarantees, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jenna Laine,
With a few voidable years tacked onto the end of the contract, the deal gives the Buccaneers some badly needed salary-cap space. It also means Godwin could hit free agency again before his 30th birthday.
The Buccaneers may already have a target in mind for some of that cap space. Tampa radio host Zac Blohner tweeted footage of veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski telling patrons at a Tampa barber shop there's a "good chance" he'll be back with the team in 2022.
Like there was ever any real doubt.
Buffalo Bills All-in on Winning Super Bowl After Von Miller Signing
The Buffalo Bills were already widely regarded as one of the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII. They have an explosive offense led by one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks in Josh Allen and a loaded defense that paced the league in yards allowed last season.
That defense is now even more stacked, and there's no doubt that it's Super Bowl or bust in western New York in 2022.
The Bills agreed to terms Wednesday night with edge-rusher Von Miller on a six-year, $120 million pact, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal averages $17.5 million over the first four years and contains $51 million in guarantees.
The Bills weren't one of the teams widely mentioned as one of the suitors for the 32-year-old, who won the Super Bowl last season after joining the Rams in a midseason trade. Buffalo already sported one of the most stacked rosters in the league and arguably the best defense.
Thanks to Miller, life just got evenharder for quarterbacks in the AFC.
Russell Wilson Plans to Play Forever
There have been plenty of introductory announcements and press conferences this week. The biggest of the lot came Wednesday in Denver, when Russell Wilson was introduced as the new starting quarterback for the Broncos.
While he's already a decade into his NFL career, the 33-year-old Wilson said that as far as he's concerned, he's only just getting started.
"My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that's the plan,'' Wilson told reporters. "That's the mindset. That's why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.''
It was a bittersweet day for the Seattle Seahawks. They gained a boatload of draft capital but lost the best quarterback in franchise history. Still, head coach Pete Carroll insisted there are no hard feelings.
"We wish him the freakin' very best," Carroll said. "He did awesome stuff for us here in Seattle. He was a great player for us. But now, his second opportunity, look what he's going to do with it. He's going to fly. He's going to do great stuff. We support him and wish him well in all of that."
Whether Wilson wins multiple Super Bowls and plays a decade in the Mile High City remains to be seen. But one thing is for sure: The AFC West has become must-see TV.