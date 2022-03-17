NFL Free Agency 2022: Live Updates, Rumors and Signings from Day 2

0 of 8

Don Wright/Associated Press

On the second day of the new NFL league year, one position has taken over free agency.

Actually, one player has.

As Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson weighs his four potential trade suitors, other teams need to brace themselves for the ripple effects of his decision.

If Watson picks the Atlanta Falcons, what would they do with Matt Ryan? Which team could look to San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo as a fallback? What's next for the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield?

All of those questions (and more) loom over the NFL on Thursday. But while we wait for the dominoes to start falling under center, free agency rolls on.

And as it does, here's a look at the latest speculation and updates from across the league.