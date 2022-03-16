AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 16

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Almost one year to the day of their epic, Match of the Year candidate Lights Out match, AEW women's champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD defended her title against Thunder Rosa in the main event of a special St. Patty's Day Slam edition of Dynamite.

The Steel Cage match, intended to keep out Baker's cohorts Rebel and Jamie Hayter, headlined a show that also featured a blockbuster six-man tag team match featuring world champion "Hangman" Adam Page, a TNT title defense by new champion Scorpio Sky and the commencement of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

What went down, did any title changes happen and how did it affect the company as it set its sights on building to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view?

Find out with this recap of the March 16 episode.