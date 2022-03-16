Potential Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Baker Mayfield

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield posted a cryptic message on social media Tuesday, thanking Cleveland Browns fans for their support over the first four years of his NFL career.

While nothing official has been announced, the statement—coupled with Cleveland brass meeting with Deshaun Watson and reports that the team is ready to move on regardless—is spelling the end of Mayfield's tenure with the Browns.

It's unclear where he'll end up, but several teams should be interested.

Mayfield still has one year left on his rookie deal, which carries a salary of $18.9 million, making the 2018 No. 1 pick a reasonable value for a QB-needy franchise.

He is coming off a poor 2021—completing just 60.5 percent of his passes for a career-low 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions—but he was playing with a hurt shoulder and likely could still net the Browns a Day 2 draft pick.

Here's a few of the more realistic landing spots for the 26-year-old and what the Browns might get for the signal-caller.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Seattle Seahawks

David Richard/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks find themselves looking for a starting quarterback for the first time in a decade after they agreed to deal Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos last week without a viable succession plan in place.

Jacob Eason, along with free-agent Geno Smith, backed up Wilson last year but ideally will continue riding the pine after the Seahawks acquire a proven veteran.

Mayfield and Seattle should have mutual interest. Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson tweeted that his league sources predict the Seahawks will be an attractive option for the quarterback.

Both Mayfield and the Seahawks are coming off disappointing seasons.

Seattle missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 campaign, and its 7-10 finish marked the club's worst winning percentage since Pete Carroll became head coach in 2010.

Mayfield will try to get back into the form he showed in 2020. The QB threw for an impressive 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions, leading the Browns to their first postseason victory since 1994.

Seattle has six selections from Nos. 40 to 153 this year, so there is little doubt the team could come up with an enticing enough package to snatch Mayfield.

The financial portion won't be tricky either. The Seahawks are projected to be $39.2 million under the cap.

If the Seahawks believe Mayfield can still be the type of player he was in 2020, they should flip Cleveland some draft capital to get a deal done.

Potential Trade

Seahawks Get: Mayfield

Browns Get: Seattle's 2022 third-round pick (No. 72 overall)

Detroit Lions

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions kicked the tires on another No. 1 overall selection last year when they traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for a package of picks and quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff's first season in the Motor City was underwhelming. The 27-year-old threw for a middling 3,245 yards and 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions but only led the team to a 3-13-1 record, the second-worst mark in the league.

Detroit won't be able to move on from Goff easily until after the 2022 season, but it could reduce his cap hit to just $1 million by restructuring his deal, per FanNation's John Maakaron.

Given the Lions are only $12 million under the cap and still have plenty of work to do during free agency, a restructuring would be a shrewd decision.

The team should be open to bringing Mayfield aboard, as he gives Detroit a better chance at winning while it attempts to end this rebuild.

Intriguing pieces exist on this roster, including a quality running back in D'Andre Swift, an emerging wideout in Amon-Ra St. Brown and an exciting tight end in T.J. Hockenson.

If Mayfield is healthy, he'll immediately elevate this offense and could help turn some of Detroit's losses—the team fell by one score in six games last year—into victories.

The Lions own a pair of third-rounders in the 2022 draft, with one of those potentially being enough to net Mayfield.

For that relatively cheap price, Detroit would be gaining a starting QB who is still young and one season removed from finishing with the 10th-best QBR in football.

Potential Trade

Lions Get: Mayfield

Browns Get: Detroit's 2022 third-round pick (No. 66 overall)

Indianapolis Colts

David Richard/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts are desperate for a quarterback after agreeing to trade incumbent starter Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders last week.

While Indianapolis is acquiring several middle-round picks for the signal-caller, the move leaves a massive void in the lineup. Unproven backups Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan will be the only remaining QBs under contract.

Mayfield represents a massive upgrade over both, although the Colts might be reluctant to deal for another QB coming off a poor campaign.

Wentz was in a similar situation when Indy brought him in, and the team is now seeking its fourth starting QB in as many years.

Still, a marriage between Mayfield and the Colts may be the best option for both sides. According to PFN's Tony Pauline, the quarterback reportedly prefers to wind up in Indy, citing its near-miss on a playoff appearance last season.

With Jonathan Taylor emerging as one of the best running backs in the league, Michael Pittman Jr. establishing himself as a legit No. 1 wideout and a scoring defense that ranked in the top 10, the Colts will be in a great position to contend if they get a capable quarterback under center.

Indianapolis has plenty of draft capital to get a deal done, possessing six selections from the second to the fifth round this year. The club also has finances to spare, as it is an estimated $44.5 million under the cap.

Flipping a third-rounder the team got in the Wentz trade would give Indy an adequate replacement for a bargain price.

Potential Trade

Colts Get: Mayfield

Browns Get: Indianapolis 2022 third-round pick via Washington (No. 73 overall)

Salary-cap info via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.