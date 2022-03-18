College Football's Worst Hires of the Last 10 Years

0 of 8

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The college football carousel is always moving. Season after season, athletic departments make decisions about when to fire coaches and who to hire to replace them.

Unfortunately for college football fans of their respective schools, a lot of these hires don't work out. A lot of times, coaches' on-field results fall well below the expectations for them when they took the job. Wins and losses aren't everything in college football, but it's often what makes a coach keep or lose a job.

My colleague Brad Shepard broke down the most disappointing hires of the last five years last year. While there are a couple of the same names on this list, we broadened our list since we have five more years to work with.

Let's run through some of those hires over the last decade that fell way short of the high hopes they arrived with.

Author's note: Hugh Freeze at Ole Miss and D.J. Durkin at Maryland were not included in this list, even though they loom large in the history of disastrous coaching tenures during the past decade. While they should be considered bad hires given the scandals that brought their respective tenures to an end, we limited this list to coaches who faced higher expectations when they were hired.

