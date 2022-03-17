Every Rebuilding NBA Team's Biggest Need This Offseason

1 of 8

Matt York/Associated Press

It'd be a bold, potentially rash move, but the Detroit Pistons have a chance to swing for the fences this offseason that might not present itself again.

They should fire a max offer sheet at Phoenix Suns restricted free agent Deandre Ayton.

The Orlando Magic are the only other team with an easy path to clearing sufficient cap space, and they already have Wendell Carter Jr. under contract, plus their own restricted free agent center in Mo Bamba. They shouldn't be itching to hand out a nine-figure deal to another big man.

In an ideal scenario for the Pistons, a disgruntled Ayton (who didn't get a preseason extension) might turn down any sub-max offer from the Suns and look elsewhere. The historically thrifty Suns ownership also might try to lowball Ayton, knowing that few teams have the cap space to make him a competitive offer.

If Detroit is the only outside suitor with the space to max him out, Ayton would have to at least consider ditching a contender for a fresh start. In that hypothetical, the Pistons could go forward with Cade Cunningham, Ayton, whomever they grab with their high lottery pick, Jerami Grant and a cap sheet otherwise populated by cheap and/or tradable contracts.

Detroit will likely have intel as to whether Ayton would consider a move long before it'll have to slide the offer sheet across the table. But even if the Pistons took the risk of tying up money while Ayton considers the deal, possibly costing themselves a chance to court other free agents, that isn't the worst outcome in the world.

If the Pistons come up totally empty in free agency, they can carry their cap space into the season and use it to take on bad contracts with picks and/or prospects attached. That's a stellar Plan B for a rebuilder—albeit one that requires another year of patience for a potentially larger payoff down the line.

Yes, Pistons fans, I hear you. The team also needs a point guard. But why not think bigger before getting practical?

A rebuilding team's biggest need is often a cornerstone player. Cunningham might be one, and Ayton could be another.