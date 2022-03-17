Big Changes Knicks Must Make If They Miss NBA Playoffs

0 of 3

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The clock is working against the New York Knicks.

They have less than a month to salvage something from an otherwise disastrous 2021-22 NBA season.

Back in mid-January, they were hovering around .500 and could entertain dreams of a productive, potentially transformative finish. A top-six seed wasn't out of the question, and a Play-In Tournament invitation felt like the floor.

Or so it seemed. But the 'Bockers have backtracked ever since, going 6-19 in their last 25 games and possibly playing their way out of everything. Even getting to the Play-In would require closing a 5.5-game gap and leapfrogging two teams over the next three-plus weeks.

In other words, it's more likely than not that this team will miss out on any kind of postseason play. If that happens, big changes could be coming to the Big Apple.