WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall's Pro Wrestling Legacy Will Last Forever

Credit: WWE.com

Monday night, the wrestling world lost another legend when WWE revealed Scott Hall died at the age of 63 following a series of heart attacks.

Marc Mero informed the world Sunday that wrestling legend Hall had been placed on life support. By Monday morning, Kevin Nash posted a message on Instagram saying once Hall's family was in place, they intended to take him off life support.

WWE confirmed Hall's death during Monday Night Raw with a graphic paying tribute to him at the top of the show and a video package later on. Throughout the program, fans and wrestlers shared loving tributes to him via social media.

Losing a loved one is never easy on anyone, but hopefully those closest to Hall know how much he meant to his fans around the world.

In pro wrestling, winning the world title is usually considered the moment somebody goes from being just another star to being a Superstar with a capital S. One of the many things that makes Hall special is that he became one of the biggest names in the industry without ever winning the big one in WWE or WCW.

Hall might be best known for his time in those promotions, but his journey saw him work for many promoters in and out of the United States.

The Bad Guy's career kicked off in the NWA territory, Championship Wrestling from Florida, in 1984 where he was mentored by the likes of Dusty Rhodes, Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham. It was there that he met the man who would become his first tag team partner: Dan Spivey.

They debuted as the team American Starship with Hall using one of the most underrated ring names in wrestling history, Starship Coyote.

Following his move to the AWA in 1985, Hall began going by his real name and formed a tag team with a pre-Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig. Together, they won what would be the first of Hall's many titles in pro wrestling, the AWA Tag Team Championships.

Over the next several years, The Bad Guy worked for various promotions. He worked in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, competed for Catch Wrestling Association in Germany and spent some time in the famous World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico.

Before signing with WWE, Hall teamed with Kevin Nash during his second run in WCW as Diamond Studd and Vinnie Vegas, sparking their friendship and creating a foundation for their long partnership in and out of the ring. Their group, which also contained Diamond Dallas Page, was known collectively as The Diamond Mine.

That's right, kids. Before Malcolm Bivens named his proto-MMA camp The Diamond Mine, Hall and Nash used the name 30 years earlier.

When Hall finally settled in WWE in 1992, everything changed. He was rebranded as Razor Ramon and began the run that would make him a household name.

His first few feuds were as a heel against the likes of Randy Savage, Bret Hart and "The 1-2-3 Kid" Sean Waltman. His feud with Waltman is still remembered especially fondly by many because it helped establish The 1-2-3 Kid as a major babyface in WWE.

Hall worked his first WrestleMania at the ninth edition of the pay-per-view and scored a quick win over Bob Backlund, but his career really took off one year later.

At WrestleMania 10, Hall and Shawn Michaels competed in one of the first ladder matches in WWE history. Together, they managed to steal the show and put that stipulation on the map by using the ladder for more things than just climbing to retrieve the title belts hanging above the ring.

Hall's win over The Heartbreak Kid not only made him one of the biggest babyfaces in the company, but it also turned him into one of WWE's most recognizable stars. From that point forward, you almost never saw WWE advertisements or merchandise without the Razor Ramon logo all over it.

Video games, shirts, necklaces, teddy bears and everything else you could imagine were emblazoned with a little gold razor blade insignia. If you were a kid who loved wrestling, you probably had at least one piece of merch with his face on it.

You also probably recreated his familiar entrance and flicked a toothpick at someone, because we all wanted to be as cool as Razor Ramon.

The four-time IC champion could have kept living a comfortable life in WWE, but he took a chance on himself and made the jump to WCW in 1996.

Less than two months after his final appearance in a WWE ring, Hall appeared in the crowd of the May 27 episode of Monday Nitro. He entered the ring and, in that familiar Razor Ramon voice, said he was ready to start a war.

While it was already widely known that pro wrestling was a work of fiction by that time, many fans still had no idea whether Hall was there as a member of WCW or if he was actually invading the show on behalf of WWE. For a brief moment, he made it feel real.

This was a time before every single person's contract status was known on the internet, so his arrival in WCW created more intrigue for the promotion than anything else up to that point.

When he was joined by Nash two weeks later on June 10, it became clear that they had jumped ship to WCW and were reforming their old tag team.

However, this was not a retreading of The Diamond Mine, and that was made as clear as possible at Bash at the Beach 1996, when The Outsiders were joined by Hulk Hogan to form The New World Order. Their former manager, DDP went on to become one of their biggest rivals as he remained loyal to WCW.

From that point forward, Hall was a certified legend in the eyes of fans. Even when WCW began to go downhill toward the end of his run, The Bad Guy was always getting whatever reaction he tried to elicit from the crowd.

During his four years with WCW, Hall won the TV title once, the United States Championship twice and the tag titles an impressive seven times. Six reigns were alongside Nash and one was with The Giant.

Following his exit from WCW in 2000, The Bad Guy spent time in ECW. He made his way back to Japan and worked a short time in NJPW, putting over a young Hiroshi Tanahashi at the start of his career.

After WWE purchased WCW, Hall was one of the people brought into WWE in a reimagined version of the nWo, but he was there for less than a year before he was released.

The rest of his career saw him work short stints in places like TNA, Juggalo Championship Wrestling and his old stomping grounds, WWC in Puerto Rico. But by that point, his substance misuse issues had already started affecting his career.

Hall's troubles away from the ring were a constant part of his story, starting with his involvement in the death of a man outside a nightclub in 1983. Hall was charged with second-degree murder but said shooting the man with a gun Hall had taken from him was an act of self-defense. The charge was dropped because of a lack of evidence.

In 2012, he was arrested after allegedly choking Lisa Howell, his then-girlfriend, while drunk. Hall denied the allegation and the charges were dropped because of a lack of evidence.

Shortly after, Hall accepted help to recover from alcohol addiction and other health issues from DDP, who organized a fundraiser to pay for Hall's hip replacement surgery. After moving in with Page, he began working on rebuilding his relationship with the fans and supported his son, Cody Hall, as he began his career in pro wrestling.

He continued to make sporadic appearances in WWE throughout the years. Hall showed up at WrestleMania 31 to support Sting in his match against Triple H, and he was present again the following year at 'Mania 32 to help Zack Ryder celebrate winning the IC title in a ladder match 22 years after he and Michaels tore the house down with the same stipulation.

Throughout his storied career, The Bad Guy earned a special place in the hearts of many fans. Not only was he one of the most charismatic performers to ever grace our televisions, but his real-life struggles with alcohol also made him one of the most relatable.

Being able to watch someone many grew up idolizing openly share his journey recovering from addiction helped a lot of people through their own tough times.

For fans who have shared similar struggles, the legendary Razor Ramon accepting the help he needed may have had a bigger impact than anything he did in the ring.

He may have only walked the earth for 63 years, but like fellow icons Robin Williams and Audrey Hepburn, both of whom also passed at 63, it took him a lot less time than that to become a legend.

Hall was so important that one WWE Hall of Fame induction wasn't enough. He holds the distinction of being one of just a handful of Superstars to be inducted twice. The first in 2014 was as himself, and the second in 2020 was as part of The New World Order.

The Bad Guy influenced an entire generation of wrestlers, produced some of the most memorable moments in the history of the business and helped the careers of many young Superstars along the way, and he did all of that without winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rest in Peace, Bad Guy. You will be missed.