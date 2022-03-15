Grading the Top MLB Trades and Free-Agent Signings Post-Lockout

2 of 11

Jason Redmond/Associated Press

New York Mets get: RHP Chris Bassitt

Oakland Athletics get: RHP J.T. Ginn and RHP Adam Oller

For the Mets: A

Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer have five Cy Young Awards between them, but the Mets sorely needed a proper No. 3 to back them up and to generally add more stability to the team's rotation.

Though the 33-year-old Bassitt has never topped 160 innings in a season, he's pitched to a well-above-average 129 ERA+ over the last four years. Nothing about him is overpowering, but he's a crafty one who throws strikes and manages contact. To wit, his hard-hit rate was in the 88th percentile last year.

Even if he's due for free agency at year's end, the Mets still did well to get Bassitt while also keeping all five of their best prospects.

For the A's: B

On that last note, A's fans have every right to feel like the team didn't get enough for a guy who had been the team's most consistent pitcher. And yet, it's far from a bad return.

Ginn made his pro debut last year and turned in a 3.03 ERA over 18 starts at Single-A and High-A. He doesn't miss many bats, but his extraordinary penchant for ground balls gives him mid-rotation upside.

Though Oller is a former 20th-rounder who's already 27 years old, he put himself on the map with improved velocity and 138 strikeouts over 120 innings in the high minors last year. He should be in the majors sooner rather than later.