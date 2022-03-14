Flyers' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2022 NHL Trade Deadline

1 of 3

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Claude Giroux is the Philadelphia Flyers. He is their franchise star, a future Hall of Famer and a guy who has continued to play hard despite his team's collapse over the last two seasons. He is the top player available at the trade deadline and if he is not No. 1 on all boards, he should be.

And the Flyers absolutely should not make it easy on any team looking to acquire him.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic recently reported on TSN's Insider Trading that the team is looking for a multi-asset package in return for the celebrated center. "A first, a young player and a prospect or certainly at least two assets with higher quality," he said.

Any package that does not include a first-round pick should be ultimately avoided by the Flyers. The team needs help and the best way to make an immediate splash is via the draft.

There are young prospects or a blue-chipper here or there that may come in and make an immediate impact but this is a franchise star that can win a team a championship. Letting him go when he is still a damn fine player and someone who has meant so much to the organization for anything less than a first-rounder would be a massive loss for a team that does not really have to trade Giroux.

The Colorado Avalanche are the team that has shown the most interest in acquiring Groux, who would have to waive a no-move clause to be dealt.

Their interest intensified with the injury to winger Gabe Landeskog, which will require surgery.

The team has the prospects to make a move happen, but not until 2023. Given the long-term vision for the Flyers, waiting a year to have that draft pick is unlikely to derail a potential move. With prospects like left-handed center Shane Bowers, right-handed center Jean-Luc Foudy and left-handed center Alex Newhook, the Avalanche have the attractive pieces necessary for the Flyers to execute a deal.

Players who could step in and help fill the void left by the veteran.

It helps that Giroux favors the Avalanche, too.

Any of those players, packaged with a first-round pick and one other young player would make the bitter pill of trading away the team captain somewhat tolerable. Whether that will be enough for the Flyers is the question. Giroux may hold the keys to the trade by way of his no-move clause, but the team will not let him go for anything other than what they deem worthy, nor should they.