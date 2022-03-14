Flyers' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2022 NHL Trade Deadline

Flyers' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2022 NHL Trade DeadlineMarch 14, 2022
The Philadelphia Flyers are currently enduring one of the worst seasons in franchise history, defined by injury and two losing streaks that have stretched into double digits. They are no good, very bad and have CEO Dave Scott publicly stating, "I can tell you I'm angry, I know our fans are more than angry and the whole organization's angry. We're sick of losing."
Add to that general manager Chuck Fletcher outwardly claiming everything is on the table and you have a team that is very clearly set to be a seller at the trade deadline.
But who should the club get in return for its key players, including a franchise legend whose love for (and from) the city remains strong?
Which scenario should they avoid?
Avoid Anything but a King's Ransom for Claude Giroux
Claude Giroux is the Philadelphia Flyers. He is their franchise star, a future Hall of Famer and a guy who has continued to play hard despite his team's collapse over the last two seasons. He is the top player available at the trade deadline and if he is not No. 1 on all boards, he should be.
And the Flyers absolutely should not make it easy on any team looking to acquire him.
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic recently reported on TSN's Insider Trading that the team is looking for a multi-asset package in return for the celebrated center. "A first, a young player and a prospect or certainly at least two assets with higher quality," he said.
Any package that does not include a first-round pick should be ultimately avoided by the Flyers. The team needs help and the best way to make an immediate splash is via the draft.
There are young prospects or a blue-chipper here or there that may come in and make an immediate impact but this is a franchise star that can win a team a championship. Letting him go when he is still a damn fine player and someone who has meant so much to the organization for anything less than a first-rounder would be a massive loss for a team that does not really have to trade Giroux.
The Colorado Avalanche are the team that has shown the most interest in acquiring Groux, who would have to waive a no-move clause to be dealt.
Their interest intensified with the injury to winger Gabe Landeskog, which will require surgery.
The team has the prospects to make a move happen, but not until 2023. Given the long-term vision for the Flyers, waiting a year to have that draft pick is unlikely to derail a potential move. With prospects like left-handed center Shane Bowers, right-handed center Jean-Luc Foudy and left-handed center Alex Newhook, the Avalanche have the attractive pieces necessary for the Flyers to execute a deal.
Players who could step in and help fill the void left by the veteran.
It helps that Giroux favors the Avalanche, too.
Any of those players, packaged with a first-round pick and one other young player would make the bitter pill of trading away the team captain somewhat tolerable. Whether that will be enough for the Flyers is the question. Giroux may hold the keys to the trade by way of his no-move clause, but the team will not let him go for anything other than what they deem worthy, nor should they.
A Defensive King Prospect for Travis Sanheim
Travis Sanheim is a great defenseman and one of the best puck movers on the Flyers roster. The idea of trading him when he is one of the most certain, sure-things on the roster is almost ludicrous.
But the Flyers are in selling mode and, eyeing a retool rather than a rebuild, can get young prospects ready to contribute on an NHL squad immediately. The best team to make that happen? A Los Angeles Kings team with a plentiful prospect pool.
Sanheim would immediately become the best blue-line player on the team and his team-friendly contract makes him appealing to Los Angeles. That the Kings have so many quality defensive prospects make them the perfect partner to make the deal happen.
Sean Durzi has broken out this season with nine powerplay points and with his future with the team in question, would be a perfect piece for the Kings to dangle at the Flyers. He has 16 points in 13 games with the Ontario Reign of the AHL this season.
Of course, a guy who has appeared in only 43 career games with the Kings would not be nearly enough to persuade Philly to give up an above-average defenseman.
Tacking on center Jaret Anderson-Dolan could help necessitate the deal, especially given his 37 points in 39 games and a shooting percentage of 21.6 for the Reign.
Young players with plenty of upside are the key to the Flyers' future and deal Sanheim to a team in need of a player of his skillset like the Kings is a great way to acquire them and help put together a roster that will have fans forgetting the doldrums of 2021 and '22.
Toronto's Timothy Liljegren for Justin Braun
Justin Bruan is a wily defenseman who has outplayed expectations. He is also nearing the end of his deal with the Flyers, making him the perfect candidate for a trade.
Luckily, there is a playoff-contending team north of the border in need of defensive help if it hopes to chase Lord Stanley's cup.
Toronto, for all of its flash on the offensive side of the puck, needs a greater defensive presence if it stands any chance of winning the team's first title since 1967. What they currently have right now is not working, with young players not cutting it and others regressing or not playing up to expectations.
The Leafs can win a shootout but surviving those scrappier, grittier games defensively have proven troublesome.
Enter Braun, whose reliability, defensive wherewithal and team-friendly deal make him an ideal target for the Maple Leafs. That Toronto has a young defender in Timothy Liljegren that it can send back to Philadelphia only helps make the deal that much more of a possibility, especially since the team would have to dump a player (or two) to free up cap space if it hoped to acquire Braun.
If not Liljegren, Travis Dermott is another young option that could step in and play valuable minutes for a Flyers team looking to round out another disappointing season.
Braun would provide support for Jack Campbell on the back end and give the team the veteran presence on the blue line that the team has been missing, even if it means leaving a Flyers squad that also needs all the help it can get defensively.