Jarvis Landry Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz and Predictions for Browns WR's Future

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Over the weekend, the Cleveland Browns acquired a standout wide receiver in a trade. Now, it may be time for them to deal away another.

On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Browns had traded for the Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper. It's possible that Cooper could be replacing Jarvis Landry, who has been granted permission to seek a trade this offseason, per Schefter.

Landry has spent the past four seasons in Cleveland and has been a solid contributor to its offense. However, the 29-year-old's numbers were down in 2021 as the wider Browns offense endured some struggles. Landry finished with 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games, all career lows.

During an appearance on SportsCenter on Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said that Landry will have a "strong market, especially if he's released" (h/t Bleacher Report's Rob Goldberg). It's unknown, though, whether Cleveland will cut Landry if it can't work out a trade to move him.

Landry has a $16.3 million cap hit in 2022, the final year of his contract. That could be the only thing that prevents the Browns from dealing him to another team this offseason.

Fowler named the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans as teams to watch as suitors for Landry. He also listed the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars as teams that should be willing to go big for a wide receiver, but he noted that Landry would prefer to go to a contending team that has a top quarterback.

And after all this, don't rule out Landry staying in Cleveland and playing alongside Cooper on offense.

"[There's] still a chance he stays with Cleveland because they're trying to work out a potential contract," Fowler added on SportsCenter. "Maybe they can do either a mini-extension or a restructure, so I'm told a return to Cleveland with either Baker Mayfield or whoever the quarterback's going to be there [is] not off the table."

In February, Landry tweeted that he was dealing with numerous injuries during the 2021 season and was still hurt when he returned to action. If that's the case, there's reason to think he could put up better numbers in 2022.

Prediction

The Patriots and Titans already don't have much cap space, so it would be tough for either of those teams to acquire Landry in a trade. As for the other franchises seeking top wide receivers, those could be less appealing places for Landry to want to play in.

Could the Browns end up cutting ties with Landry by releasing and allowing him to sign with another team at a lower cost? The prediction here is that things won't get to that point.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Saturday that Landry and the Browns met during the previous week with a view to restructuring his contract.

The resumption of those talks seems more probable than Landry getting traded or being cut. Don't be surprised if he ends up back in Cleveland in 2022, forming a solid receiving duo with Cooper.