Rangers' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2022 NHL Trade Deadline

Rangers' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2022 NHL Trade DeadlineMarch 14, 2022
The New York Rangers are primed to make another postseason run, currently sitting second in the Metropolitan Division with a 37-17-5 record. However, they'll need reinforcements in order to do so.
The standings in the Metropolitan Division are tight, and with the trade deadline coming up, the Rangers almost certainly will be buyers at this year's deadline instead of sellers, which they have been over the last few years.
While the Rangers may have to part ways with some valuable young players and draft capital, adding some players ahead of the deadline could help the team make its deepest playoff run since the 2014-15 season when it reached the Eastern Conference Finals.
That said, let's take a look at some possible trade targets for the franchise and some players it should avoid.
Target: Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks
Anaheim Ducks winger Rickard Rakell has become expendable this year due to the emergence of 2015 fifth-round pick Troy Terry, who is playing on the team's top line alongside Max Comtois and Adam Henrique.
Rakell is in the midst of a productive season despite being demoted, tallying 16 goals and 12 assists in 51 games. Eleven of his 16 goals have come at even strength, which would be an asset for a Rangers team that has struggled to score consistently in 5-on-5 action.
The Rangers have scored just 110 goals this season in 5-on-5 action, which is one of the worst marks in the league, according to Natural Stat Trick. For comparison, the Florida Panthers have the best mark with 160 goals in 5-on-5 play.
Rakell has also been a consistent point-getter through his 10-year career. In 550 games, he has 154 goals and 185 assists for 339 points. The numbers aren't eyepopping but any means, but the Blueshirts could undoubtedly use someone like Rakell, who is a solid middle-six scoring option for any contending team.
The 28-year-old is also set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 campaign, so he shouldn't cost nearly as much as a player with term.
Target: Phil Kessel, Arizona Coyotes
Phil Kessel is still one of the most productive wingers in the NHL at 34, and like Rackell, he is considered to be one of the top pending unrestricted free agents available leading up to the deadline.
Considering the Rangers could use a top-six right winger, Kessel should be an option. The 2006 fifth overall pick has six goals and 29 assists in 58 games this season. While his numbers aren't necessarily impressive, Kessel's playoff experience would be a significant add for a Rangers squad that doesn't have much postseason experience.
Kessel has played in the playoffs in eight of his 16 seasons, winning two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He's a significant performer in the postseason, too, tallying 34 goals and 47 assists in 96 playoff games.
It could be somewhat difficult for the Rangers to acquire Kessel, though. He's expected to draw significant interest from around the league, and some of the top contenders will likely be eyeing him as the deadline nears.
Avoid: Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers veteran Claude Giroux is one of the most enticing trade candidates this season. With 17 goals and 24 assists in 55 games, he is one of the best centers expected to be available at the deadline.
However, he is an obvious player for the Rangers to avoid.
Considering he plays in the same division, the Flyers could try to ask for more from the Rangers than they would other teams in exchange for Giroux. They could ask for some of New York's top prospects, and moving some of those players wouldn't be reasonable for a team that has undergone its own rebuild over the last few years.
In addition, Giroux would be a rental for the Rangers and after the season is done, he could end up re-signing with the Flyers, where he has spent his entire career. Giving up significant assets for a player that could potentially return to the team you acquired him from wouldn't make sense.
There are plenty of other options for the Rangers, some of which could end up being a better fit.