Rangers' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2022 NHL Trade Deadline

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The New York Rangers are primed to make another postseason run, currently sitting second in the Metropolitan Division with a 37-17-5 record. However, they'll need reinforcements in order to do so.

The standings in the Metropolitan Division are tight, and with the trade deadline coming up, the Rangers almost certainly will be buyers at this year's deadline instead of sellers, which they have been over the last few years.

While the Rangers may have to part ways with some valuable young players and draft capital, adding some players ahead of the deadline could help the team make its deepest playoff run since the 2014-15 season when it reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

That said, let's take a look at some possible trade targets for the franchise and some players it should avoid.